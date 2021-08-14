Carabao Cup betting tips: Tuesday's best bets

Cardiff v Brighton tips

Cardiff have made an unbeaten start to the new season, winning two and drawing two, but in classic Mick McCarthy style, it is their directness and set-piece threat that is turning heads.

Aden Flint, one of Cardiff’s three centre-backs, is the Championship’s leading scorer with four in four, that after he scored a brace in both of the Bluebird’s matches last week.

In fact, 41% of Cardiff’s total expected goals (xG) so far this season has come from set-pieces – they are a major threat from dead-ball situations.

Brighton, who will likely be much-changed for this game after their 2-0 win over Watford, have showcased – even with Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Webster – a vulnerability from set-pieces so far this term.

In their 2-1 win at Burnley, the Seagulls allowed 1.41 xG from set-pieces, and just 0.58 from open-play.

Burnley carry a similar threat from set-plays as Cardiff do, so that will be avenue that the Bluebirds attempt to exploit, they will need to though, as at the other end Brighton should be able to pick apart Cardiff.

All in all, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a serious runner in this one, and is available at a very backable price.

Score prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)