Carabao Cup betting tips: Tuesday's best bets

With Premier League sides now involved in the Carabao Cup, Jake Osgathorpe previews two eye-catching games, selecting his best bets.
2pts Both Teams to Score in Cardiff v Brighton at 20/21 (MansionBet)
2pts Everton -1.0 Asian Handicap v Huddersfield at 11/10 (bet365)
Cardiff have made an unbeaten start to the new season, winning two and drawing two, but in classic Mick McCarthy style, it is their directness and set-piece threat that is turning heads.
Aden Flint, one of Cardiff’s three centre-backs, is the Championship’s leading scorer with four in four, that after he scored a brace in both of the Bluebird’s matches last week.
In fact, 41% of Cardiff’s total expected goals (xG) so far this season has come from set-pieces – they are a major threat from dead-ball situations.
Brighton, who will likely be much-changed for this game after their 2-0 win over Watford, have showcased – even with Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Webster – a vulnerability from set-pieces so far this term.
In their 2-1 win at Burnley, the Seagulls allowed 1.41 xG from set-pieces, and just 0.58 from open-play.
Burnley carry a similar threat from set-plays as Cardiff do, so that will be avenue that the Bluebirds attempt to exploit, they will need to though, as at the other end Brighton should be able to pick apart Cardiff.
All in all, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a serious runner in this one, and is available at a very backable price.
Huddersfield made it back-to-back wins by beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday, a very late winner from Levi Colwill giving Carlos Corberan’s side the three points.
It has been a steady start to the campaign all things considered, but the one game in which they played a team who are a cut above – Fulham – they were blown out.
The Terries lost that game 5-1 in front of their own fans, shipping chance after chance due to an inability to manage the supreme quality of the Cottagers, we could see something similar in this game.
Everton are in town, and its about time the Toffees took a cup competition seriously – I think they will under Rafa Benitez.
They have impressed greatly in their opening two matches, winning the xG battle comfortably in both, racking up xGF totals of 2.19 (v SOU) and 1.86 (@ LEE).
While Everton may be tempted to rest and rotate in this game, I think Benitez will deploy a strong starting XI, with any regular starters not playing to be available on the bench.
With that in mind, Everton should win here, and I think they can do so comfortably, so backing EVERTON -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at a shade of odds against is worth taking.
Backing the Toffees -1.0 on the Asian Handicap as opposed to the regular three-way handicap means that if Everton win by exactly one goal, which would be a loser on the regular handicap, we get our money back.
We get paid out as usual should Everton win by two or more goals, so you get the added security backing on the Asian Handicap as opposed to the regular one.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (23/08/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.