Peterborough v West Brom betting tips: Championship best bets and preview

Joe Townsend has a preview and two best bets as West Brom look to continue their strong start to the Sky Bet Championship season, and bounce back from a beating by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, when they travel to Peterborough on Saturday night.

West Brom fans have enjoyed something of a thrill-ride start to life under new boss Valerien Ismael, with 16 goals scored in total in their opening four Sky Bet Championship games, and three straight wins following their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on opening weekend. It hasn't been some kind of crazy over-performance goals-wise either, with the Baggies scoring 11 times from chances equating to 10.60 expected goals for (xGF) and conceding five times having registered an expected goals against (xGA) figure of 4.64. And yet despite that four goals per game average, OVER 2.5 GOALS is available at a shade below evens for Saturday's trip to Peterborough.

Darren Ferguson's men have long since held a reputation for being a side worth following should you want to see the goals flow. The highest scorers in Sky Bet League One last term as they won promotion as runners-up, Posh haven't quite found their shooting boots away from home just yet, being shut out on both occasions, but at London Road they have scored twice in each of their two fixtures. Defensively they haven't been great either, conceding seven times in four Championship matches. All of West Brom's games, in all competitions, have surpassed the over 2.5 goals line this term, as have all but one of Peterborough's. There is no reason to think this game won't continue that trend.

The 8/11 price about West Brom to win will be considered backable by many too, in what is undoubtedly a match-up of one the best in the division against one of the worst, the former in form and the latter not. But if the price for an away win is perhaps just a little too skinny, WEST BROM TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS feels like a smart play at enticing general odds of 15/8. Don't be put off by the Baggies 6-0 home shellacking by Arsenal in midweek. In making 11 changes, Ismael made clear where his priorities lie, and a full strength Albion will be chomping at the bit to continue their strong start and record a fourth successive league win. This should be an entertaining game, but it's hard to see past the visitors.

Peterborough v West Brom best bets and score prediction 2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General)

1pt West Brom to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 15/8 (General) Score prediction: Peterborough 1-3 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1630 BST (26/08/21)