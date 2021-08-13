Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Brentford manage Thomas Frank
Sporting Life's preview of Aston Villa v Brentford, including best bets and score prediction

Aston Villa v Brentford tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
12:19 · WED August 25, 2021

After tipping up a correct score winner in Brentford's fixture last weekend, Jake Pearson returns to preview the Bees' visit to Villa Park, picking out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Under 9.5 Corners at 11/10 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

An opening day defeat to Watford was far from ideal for Aston Villa, pulling two goals back to make the scoreline respectable having fallen 3-0 down, but they hardly deserved to lose by a bigger margin, creating better opportunities than their newly-promoted opponents (xG: WAT 1.22-1.26 AVL).

They bounced back with a solid performance against Newcastle on Saturday, Danny Ings scoring a sublime overhead-kick on his home debut, before routing Barrow 6-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Villa are a tough side to assess, particularly post-Jack Grealish. They appear to have recruited well, but it is impossible to tell at this stage.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Aston Villa 1/1 | Draw 5/2 | Brentford 13/5

Brentford are more of a known quantity, and they've demonstrated in their opening two matches how well they have understood the task facing them this season.

A 2-0 victory over Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League may have been a monumental occasion for the club, but their defensive approach, more so than the victory itself, was the real winner of the night.

The fact that the Bees only surrendered low-probability chances equating to 1.19 expected goals (xG) against a ‘big six’ team on Premier League debut bodes very well, and again, away at Crystal Palace last weekend, Brentford were dutiful, limiting their opponents to just two shots on target, and an xG of just 0.62.

Thomas Frank and his staff have clearly identified the need for a solid base, and that will stand them in terrific stead as they bid to remain in the Premier League.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Neither of these two sides have been bountiful in terms of chances created so far this term, and that could continue into this fixture.

Siding against goals in the match could bear fruit, but more interesting is backing against corners.

Games involving only one team have seen fewer corners than games involving Brentford so far this season, and that team is Aston Villa.

Only Manchester City have conceded fewer than the six corners that Villa have conceded across their two matches, while Brentford’s tally of eight corners conceded is the fifth-lowest in the division.

Both these sides have averaged 3.5 corners per match so far, while conceding an average of three (Villa) and four (Brentford).

Either way you look at it, odds-against for UNDER 9.5 CORNERS in the match makes plenty of appeal.

Aston Villa v Brentford best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Under 9.5 Corners at 11/10 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1200 BST (25/08/21)

Paul Pogba has enjoyed a superb start to the season
ALSO READ: Has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally found Pogba's best position?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS