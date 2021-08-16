Premier League round-up: City thrash Norwich, Villa beat Newcastle and points shared between Leeds, Everton, Palace and Brentford at 3pm.

City, Villa and Brighton all win, while the points were shared in matches involving Leeds, Everton, Palace and Brentford in the 3pm matches.

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle Danny Ings scored a brilliant overhead kick to set up a deserved Aston Villa victory although Newcastle were unlucky to be on the wrong end of two VAR decisions in the 2-0 defeat. The £25million signing from Southampton, who scored on his Villa debut in the 3-2 defeat at Watford last Saturday, struck deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half after Tyrone Mings flicked on Matt Cash’s long throw. Anwar El Ghazi doubled Villa’s lead in the 62nd minute with a perfect penalty that was awarded after referee David Coote was advised by VAR to check for handball.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford Crystal Palace and Brentford played out an entertaining goalless draw at Selhurst Park to give new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira his first managerial point in the Premier League. Both teams hit the woodwork during the first half, with Conor Gallagher going closest for the hosts before Bryan Mbeumo also hit the crossbar for the visitors. It was the first meeting between the sides since 1977 and while six goals had been produced on that occasion, this contest finished as a stalemate with clear-cut chances lacking throughout despite plenty of endeavour from the London rivals.

Leeds 2-2 Everton Raphinha’s superb second-half finish clinched Leeds a 2-2 draw in their first home Premier League game of the season against Everton. The Brazilian winger crashed home a second-half equaliser – his third goal in as many games against the Toffees – as Leeds twice hit back to earn their first point of the new campaign. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich before the break and after Demarai Gray restored the visitors’ lead, Raphinha had the last word in a typically thrilling Leeds encounter.

Manchester City 5-0 Norwich Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City as they got their season up and running with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich at the Etihad Stadium, providing two winners for Sporting Life tipster Jake Pearson, who backed the Citizens to win with a -3 handicap, as well as siding against both team scoring.

The champions lost the Community Shield against Leicester and their Premier League opener at Tottenham without scoring, but they put the Canaries to the sword in the Manchester rain. They got the perfect start as goalkeeper Tim Krul scored an unfortunate own goal inside the opening 10 minutes before Grealish started paying some of his £100million fee back with his first goal for the club in the 22nd minute. Further strikes from Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in the second half made it a rout as City proved they might be able to survive without trying to buy Harry Kane, albeit against a team fresh out of the Championship.