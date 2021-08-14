Manchester City v Norwich tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Jake Pearson picks out his best bets and score prediction for Norwich's visit to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Manchester City have started their campaign in the worst possible fashion, losing 1-0 to both Leicester City in the Community Shield, and to Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League. Those results mean City have now lost their last three competitive matches - including the Champions League final - and all without scoring. Given the ease with which Pep Guardiola’s men eventually won the title last season, finishing 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, it is easy to forget the slow start they made to the campaign, recording just three wins in their opening eight matches. Coincidentally, it was a defeat away at Tottenham that arguably lit a fire under Manchester City last season, losing 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November before going on a remarkable 19-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, with City’s initial reaction to that Spurs defeat a 5-0 shellacking of Burnley at The Etihad. The parallels are there to be drawn, and though only one game into this campaign, as opposed to eight last, Manchester City will be out for blood against newly-promoted Norwich City.

The Canaries got their season under way in the worst possible fashion, losing 3-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday. The scoreline may be a little misleading as Norwich did a lot right in the match, recording more possession than Jurgen Klopp’s men as well as creating chances equating to 1.81 expected goals, but it is an all too familiar tale for Daniel Farke in the Premier League. When Norwich were relegated in 2019/20 they underperformed their xG by more than 13 goals, as well as conceding by far and away the most in the division (75). That season also began with an opening day defeat at the hands of Liverpool, and for all the Canaries have desperately tried to avoid the mistakes they made the last time they were in the top flight, it is already beginning to feel a bit like Groundhog Day.

To continue with the omens, Norwich’s last away match in the Premier League came at The Etihad at the end of the 2019/20 season, in a 5-0 defeat, and another emphatic City win could be on the cards. Pep Guardiola’s men are simply unbackable at a price of shorter than 1/10, but taking MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN -3 on the handicap market makes appeal at a standout price of 5/2, and is the first recommended selection. This will pay out if City win by four goals or more. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win - 3 with Sky Bet Norwich scored an impressive 75 goals in the Sky Bet Championship last season, but as we saw the last time they were in the top flight, that does not always translate, particularly when facing statistically the best defence in the country. Manchester City conceded an average of 0.84 goals per game last season, kept clean sheets in a staggering 50% of matches, and won to nil in 18 of their 38 fixtures – including 10 of their 19 home matches. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet After being breached in their past three matches, City will be desperate for a clean sheet, which means BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ should be backed with confidence at a price of 8/11.

