Leicester 1-0 Manchester City: Foxes win Community Shield

Jack Grealish made his Manchester City debut from the bench but it was another substitute, Kelechi Iheanacho, who won the Community Shield for Leicester.

Just two days after becoming the most expensive British player following his move from Aston Villa for £100million, Grealish was named among the City substitutes at Wembley. The England attacker entered the fray with 65 minutes gone but was unable to help City break the deadlock. Instead it was former City striker Iheanacho who won a second Community Shield for Leicester – 50 years to the day since they won their first – with a penalty two minutes from time sealing a 1-0 victory.

This was supposed to be the first club match played in front of a full house since the pandemic began, but Wembley was only about two thirds full with many fans, especially from Manchester, opting to stay away. With many established stars also missing through injury or late returns from their summer exertions, and Grealish waiting in the wings, City boss Guardiola named an unfamiliar side and gave teenagers Sam Edozie and Cole Palmer a big chance to impress. Leicester welcomed back Harvey Barnes from the knee injury which ended his season in February, and he quickly went about unsettling the City defence with his fast, direct running. But City created the first chance when captain Ilkay Gundogan forced Kasper Schmeichel into a finger-tip save with a curling, dipping free-kick. Barnes had a low shot tipped wide by stand-in City keeper Zack Steffen before Leicester came even closer to opening the scoring in the 24th minute. Barnes saw his shot deflect into the path of Jamie Vardy, whose first-time effort hit Steffen at point-blank range and bounced clear. Edozie, the 18-year-old winger who scored three times during pre-season, wasted his big opportunity when he was played in by Gundogan only to shank his shot wide.

Jack Grealish in action for Manchester City