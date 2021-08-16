Carabao Cup round-up: Archer makes dream first start for Villa

The second round of the Carabao Cup saw big wins for Aston Villa, Norwich and Wolves, while Patrick Vieira's Palace crashed out to Watford.

Aston Villa ensured there was to be no Carabao Cup fairytale for Barrow as Cameron Archer hit a hat-trick in a 6-0 win. The League Two outfit were playing Premier League opposition for the first time in their history but Villa were ruthless at Holker Street.

GOAL! Barrow 0-3 Aston Villa (El Ghazi, 45+3)



Two goals and an assist for El Ghazi 🔥



Archer scored three, Anwar El Ghazi bagged a brace and Frederic Guilbert also netted as Villa made it through to the next round. Norwich were also 6-0 winners as they put Bournemouth to the sword in a game where there were a combined 18 changes from the weekend games. Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent bagged a brace each with Lukas Rupp and Kenny McLean also finding the net. Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win and first goal as Crystal Palace boss after a 1-0 loss at Watford, with Ashley Fletcher’s late winner sending the Hornets through. Wolves made light work of their quick turnaround with a 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Bruno Lage’s side were back in action little over 48 hours after they lost to Tottenham on Sunday, but second-half goals from Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White got the job done.