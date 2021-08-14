West Ham v Leicester tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews West Ham's hosting of Leicester at the London Stadium, expecting a welcome high-scoring affair on Monday Night Football.

Both West Ham and Leicester started their Premier League campaigns with wins last weekend, giving us further reason to look forward to this interesting fixture between last season's fifth and sixth-placed finishers. The Hammers twice overcame deficit to record a convincing 4-2 win at Newcastle, while Leicester edged out Wolves on home soil, gaining three points without looking on form.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 13/8 | Draw 13/5 | Leicester 6/4

David Moyes' side showed fewer signs of rustiness in their season opener, despite entering the break 2-1 down. They offered a threat throughout at St. James' Park, ultimately ending the first weekend of league action with the highest expected goals for total of any team (3.15 xGF). Saïd Benrahma quashed any fears that West Ham might be short of a player or two going forward after a quiet transfer window, shining in victory, but there are some worries about the backline; a unit that shipped 1.87 expected goals against (xGA) in Newcastle. That will encourage the visitors here, although a better performance than last time out will be required to trouble the Hammers. Leicester mustered just 0.55 xG from a total of nine shots, not at all looking like the talented side we know they are. Fortunately, Jamie Vardy's smart finish was enough to see off Wolves by a goal to nil.

Brendan Rodgers' side were hardly impressive in defence, either, allowing 1.66 xGA despite the clean sheet. It has been well-documented that Leicester are short on numbers at the back. With both sides already showing weakness defensively, alongside the potential to pose an obvious threat in attack, we look set for entertaining match-up in East London. Consequently, OVER 2.5 GOALS is a solid value bet. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet West Ham will be expected to push on by a raucous crowd, which should set the likes of Vardy and Harvey Barnes up for success on the break. All signs point to the opening Monday Night Football of the 2021/22 season being a cracker. It would be rude not to profit from it.

West Ham v Leicester best bets and score prediction 2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 5/6 (MansionBet, SportNation, 10Bet) Score prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1700 BST (20/08/21)

