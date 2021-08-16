Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's best bets for this weekend's Serie A action
Sporting Life's best bets from the opening weekend of the Italian Serie A season

Serie A betting tips: Weekend best bets

By Jake Pearson
09:58 · THU August 19, 2021

Jake Pearson runs the rule over the first round of Italy's Serie A fixtures, picking out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Serie A

1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ in Torino v Atalanta at 6/4 (Sky Bet, BetVictor)

1pt Both Teams To Score in Napoli v Venezia at evens (MansionBet)

1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ in Cagliari v Spezia at 13/10 (BetVictor)

1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ in Sampdoria v AC Milan at 11/8 (BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Torino v Atalanta

  • Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday
  • TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Torino finished one place above the relegation zone last season, scoring plenty of goals but shipping a lot more. Their answer was to prize Hellas Verona’s coveted manager Ivan Juric away from the club he guided to two successive top-half finishes.

Under Juric last season Verona boasted the sixth-best defence in the division, and it is that defensive stability that Torino will be looking to replicate this season, with attacking propensity potentially taking a back seat.

Atalanta are expected to find the net at least once in this fixture, such is their inclination for attacking football, but defensively they have been improving season on season, and last term they allowed the third-fewest chances in the division.

Only four teams kept more clean sheets than Atalanta in Serie A last season, meaning a price of 6/4 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ makes plenty of appeal.

Score prediction: Torino 0-3 Atalanta (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Napoli v Venezia

  • Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday
  • TV Channel: BT Sport 1 Extra

The third top-scorers in Serie A last season, netting nine more goals than fourth-best Juventus, Napoli will be looking to get their season off to a fast start against newly-promoted Venezia.

The Neapolitans failed to score on just 8% of occasions last season, while their games also saw the third highest average match goals (team goals + opponent goals) in the division. In short, they are likely to score.

55% of games involving Venezia last season saw Both Teams To Score land, but that figure increases to 68% when away from home.

Venezia will likely find themselves out of their depth in this match, and Napoli could run out comfortable winners, but a consolation goal is certainly not beyond the side from Venice, and even money about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE should certainly be backed.

Score prediction: Napoli 3-1 Venezia (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Cagliari v Spezia

  • Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Monday
  • TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Only three teams scored fewer goals than Cagliari in Serie A last season, two of whom were relegated, while only Parma failed to find the back of the net on more occasions than the team from Sardinia.

Only matches involving Udinese and Hellas Verona last season saw fewer average match goals than games involving Cagliari, while only AC Milan matches saw Both Teams To Score land on fewer occasions.

Spezia, promoted from Serie B in 2019/20, enjoyed a terrific campaign back in the top-flight last season, finishing a respectable 15th and providing plenty of entertainment along the way.

Unfortunately, however, a lot of that success can be attributed to the highly regarded manager Vincenzo Italiano, who has since left Spezia to join Fiorentina.

Without Italiano at the helm, and without his fluid attacking football, this could become a difficult campaign for Spezia, and it would be no surprise to see the goals dry up.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ is available at a top price of 13/10, and that should not be missed.

Score prediction: Cagliari 0-0 Spezia (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Sporting Life Football and Infogol have joined forces on social media to showcase our top-class football insight
CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Sampdoria v AC Milan

  • Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday
  • TV Channel: BT Sport 1

After an impressive campaign last season, leading the way in Serie A for more than half the term, AC Milan could emerge as genuine title contenders this season, and a lot of that will be down to their defensive stability.

Only Inter and Juventus conceded fewer goals than Stefano Pioli’s young team last season, while no side in the division could boast more clean sheets than the 14 AC kept (Inter and Napoli also kept 14).

It may not be exciting football – Both Teams To Score landed in fewer AC Milan matches than in matches involving any other team in the division last season – but it is effective.

Equally, Sampdoria’s ninth-place finish last season certainly had more to do with their defensive work than their prowess in front of goal, boasting the seventh-best defensive in the division.

Given both these sides thrive on defensive work, it is surprising to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ priced up as the outsider, with 11/8 a price certainly worth getting on side.

Score prediction: Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Bruno Lage faces his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo on Sunday
ALSO READ: Old Gold can shine again in Premier League under Bruno Lage

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS