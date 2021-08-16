Serie A betting tips: Weekend best bets

Jake Pearson runs the rule over the first round of Italy's Serie A fixtures, picking out his best bets.

Torino v Atalanta Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday

19:45 BST, Saturday TV Channel: BT Sport 1 Torino finished one place above the relegation zone last season, scoring plenty of goals but shipping a lot more. Their answer was to prize Hellas Verona’s coveted manager Ivan Juric away from the club he guided to two successive top-half finishes. Under Juric last season Verona boasted the sixth-best defence in the division, and it is that defensive stability that Torino will be looking to replicate this season, with attacking propensity potentially taking a back seat. Atalanta are expected to find the net at least once in this fixture, such is their inclination for attacking football, but defensively they have been improving season on season, and last term they allowed the third-fewest chances in the division. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet Only four teams kept more clean sheets than Atalanta in Serie A last season, meaning a price of 6/4 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ makes plenty of appeal. Score prediction: Torino 0-3 Atalanta (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Napoli v Venezia Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

19:45 BST, Sunday TV Channel: BT Sport 1 Extra The third top-scorers in Serie A last season, netting nine more goals than fourth-best Juventus, Napoli will be looking to get their season off to a fast start against newly-promoted Venezia. The Neapolitans failed to score on just 8% of occasions last season, while their games also saw the third highest average match goals (team goals + opponent goals) in the division. In short, they are likely to score. 55% of games involving Venezia last season saw Both Teams To Score land, but that figure increases to 68% when away from home. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Venezia will likely find themselves out of their depth in this match, and Napoli could run out comfortable winners, but a consolation goal is certainly not beyond the side from Venice, and even money about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE should certainly be backed. Score prediction: Napoli 3-1 Venezia (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Cagliari v Spezia Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Monday

17:30 BST, Monday TV Channel: BT Sport 1 Only three teams scored fewer goals than Cagliari in Serie A last season, two of whom were relegated, while only Parma failed to find the back of the net on more occasions than the team from Sardinia. Only matches involving Udinese and Hellas Verona last season saw fewer average match goals than games involving Cagliari, while only AC Milan matches saw Both Teams To Score land on fewer occasions. Spezia, promoted from Serie B in 2019/20, enjoyed a terrific campaign back in the top-flight last season, finishing a respectable 15th and providing plenty of entertainment along the way. Unfortunately, however, a lot of that success can be attributed to the highly regarded manager Vincenzo Italiano, who has since left Spezia to join Fiorentina. Without Italiano at the helm, and without his fluid attacking football, this could become a difficult campaign for Spezia, and it would be no surprise to see the goals dry up. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ is available at a top price of 13/10, and that should not be missed. Score prediction: Cagliari 0-0 Spezia (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Sampdoria v AC Milan Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

19:45 BST, Monday TV Channel: BT Sport 1 After an impressive campaign last season, leading the way in Serie A for more than half the term, AC Milan could emerge as genuine title contenders this season, and a lot of that will be down to their defensive stability. Only Inter and Juventus conceded fewer goals than Stefano Pioli’s young team last season, while no side in the division could boast more clean sheets than the 14 AC kept (Inter and Napoli also kept 14). It may not be exciting football – Both Teams To Score landed in fewer AC Milan matches than in matches involving any other team in the division last season – but it is effective. Equally, Sampdoria’s ninth-place finish last season certainly had more to do with their defensive work than their prowess in front of goal, boasting the seventh-best defensive in the division. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet Given both these sides thrive on defensive work, it is surprising to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ priced up as the outsider, with 11/8 a price certainly worth getting on side. Score prediction: Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

