Premier League round-up: Tottenham edge Manchester City, West Ham hit four past Newcastle

West Ham twice came from a goal down to win 4-2 victory in Newcastle, before Tottenham edged Manchester City 1-0 - without the services of Harry Kane.
Tottenham showed that life might not be too bad if Harry Kane does leave as they put in a rousing display to beat Manchester City 1-0.
The future of Kane has been the major talking point of the summer as he is keen to move on this summer, with City his preferred destination, and his late return to training meant that he was not included in the matchday squad.
It is understood Kane was in the stadium to watch the game and he will have been left in no doubt how the fans, who have shown him complete adulation, feel about the situation following a loud rendition of “are you watching Harry Kane?”.
While Kane was late in reporting back for pre-season training his partner in crime Son Heung-min was busy signing a new contract and endeared himself to the Tottenham fans even further by scoring a 55th-minute winner.
The South Korean loves playing against City and it was the seventh time he has scored against them and the fourth in four games in north London.
It was a dream start for new boss Nuno Santo Espirito, who has not been dealt the easiest hand given his appointment, and the manner of the performance suggested that Spurs can challenge for the top spot.
City’s defence of their Premier League title began with a defeat, but with this game out of the way now they may up their ante in their chase of Kane, which has so far not progressed past an opening bid of £100million.
Pep Guardiola’s men will also be glad they have already ticked off their visit to Tottenham’s new home, having lost all four visits without scoring a goal.
West Ham twice came from a goal down to start their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 victory against Newcastle in front of a bumper 50,673 attendance at St James’ Park.
Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy struck either side of Aaron Cresswell’s 18th-minute leveller to put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the interval, after which three Hammers goals in 14 second-half minutes settled the contest.
Said Benrahma dragged the away side level again before Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead for the first time, reacting quickly after Michail Antonio had seen his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman on his Premier League debut.
Antonio struck beyond the young goalkeeper soon afterwards as West Ham avenged a pair of defeats by Newcastle last season, with boos from the home support at the final whistle underlining the task facing Steve Bruce.