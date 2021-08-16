Premier League round-up: Tottenham edge Manchester City, West Ham hit four past Newcastle

Tottenham showed that life might not be too bad if Harry Kane does leave as they put in a rousing display to beat Manchester City 1-0.

The future of Kane has been the major talking point of the summer as he is keen to move on this summer, with City his preferred destination, and his late return to training meant that he was not included in the matchday squad.

It is understood Kane was in the stadium to watch the game and he will have been left in no doubt how the fans, who have shown him complete adulation, feel about the situation following a loud rendition of “are you watching Harry Kane?”.

While Kane was late in reporting back for pre-season training his partner in crime Son Heung-min was busy signing a new contract and endeared himself to the Tottenham fans even further by scoring a 55th-minute winner.