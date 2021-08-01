Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour tips for Citi Open

After a frustrating week which brought no fewer than three semi-final losers, Andy Schooler has picks at 25/1 and 300/1 for this week’s Citi Open in Washington.

Tennis betting tips: Citi Open 1pt e.w. Reilly Opelka at 25/1 (General, 1/2 1,2) 0.5pts e.w. Steve Johnson at 300/1 (Paddy Power, 1/3 1/2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Citi Open Washington, DC, USA (outdoor hard) After almost eight weeks away from the match court, Rafael Nadal will return to action by making his debut at the Citi Open in Washington. It’s the start of the road to what he hopes is US Open glory. Given his dominance on clay over the years, it’s often forgotten that the Spaniard has got a pretty strong record on the North American hardcourts, particularly in most recent years.

He’s a four-time winner of the US Open, claiming two of the last four titles in New York, a stat made even better by the fact he didn’t play in 2020. Nadal has also won the last two Canadian Masters events so it’s no wonder he’s chalked up as the firm favourite. However, a best price of 2/1 isn’t for me given his recent hiatus. Adding Washington to his schedule for the first time is an admission he needs matches under his belt but with Masters 1000s to come in Toronto and Cincinnati in the following fortnight, I suspect this is very much about shaking off the rust and getting back in the groove. A competitor like Nadal is unlikely to hold anything back but there has to be a question over the sort of form he’s in and he’s certainly not used to taking an eight-week break at this point in the year. Admittedly this isn’t the toughest draw he’ll ever face – there are only two other top-20 players in the field and not too many you’d expect to be challenging the Spaniard – but I’m not interested in such a short price. I’d much prefer to try to find the finalist from the other side of the draw, one where market fancies Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner look worth taking on. Second seed Auger-Aliassime lost in the first round of the Olympics last week to alternate Max Purcell, a worrying defeat for anyone considering backing him here. The Canadian also still has the millstone of no ATP title hanging around his neck – he’s now 0-8 in tour-level finals and I can’t be having him at 10/1 in what looks a pretty open field. Likewise Sinner can be opposed at a slightly bigger 11/1. He also lost his opening match last week – to Christopher O’Connell in Atlanta.

ATP500 Washington singles draw (full view) pic.twitter.com/HJepT2gxLU — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) July 30, 2021