Racing Tips for Saturday: Simon Holt best bets for Shergar Cup at Ascot

Top tipster and leading commentator Simon Holt is back with four selections for Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot.

Racing betting tips: Saturday, August 7 1pt win Snazzy Jazzy in 12.50 Ascot at 11/1 (BetVictor) 1pt win C'Est No Mour in 2.00 Ascot at 14/1 (BetVictor) 1pt win State Of Bliss in 3.10 Ascot at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Dream Composer in 3.45 Ascot at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

“He’s the only three-year-old in the race, is underestimated and has value”

Judging where, when and how much rain will fall has eluded the best weather forecasters in recent weeks but there should be enough cushion in the ground for SNAZZY JAZZY in the opening Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash at Ascot on Saturday. The former Clive Cox-trained inmate has made a promising start for new trainer Lawrence Mullaney as, after probably needing the outing in the Wokingham at the Royal meeting, the now six-year-old out-ran odds of 50/1 behind Winter Power in a listed race at York (5f) subsequently.

Considering Snazzy Jazzy has long been renowned as a horse who can really handle deep ground, it was an excellent effort that day to stay on for fourth in such a hot race under conditions described as good with the winner's time only just outside standard. Sometimes a horse's ground and distance preferences can change with age and Snazzy Jazzy is certainly well enough handicapped on his form in 2019 when he achieved a rating of 110 whereas he can run here off 103.

In the past, Cieren Fallon's mount has also been best at around six furlongs but that latest run over five on a flatter, faster course than Ascot suggests this stiffer test at the minimum trip could now prove ideal.

Another horse dropping in trip is C'EST NO MOUR in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Handicap over a mile-and-a-half. This genuine eight-year-old returned with a victory over two furlongs further at Goodwood in June and ran well again over the same trip subsequently at Newmarket. Successful on the Lingfield polytrack over this trip in December, C'Est No Mour seems in grand form like most of his stable-mates (trainer Simon Hodgson is operating at a 33% strike-rate) in recent weeks and the bigger field over this trip, at which he has won five times in the past, could help bring his stamina into play up the hill in the closing stages. Moreover, connections will surely be delighted to have won the services of Adam Kirby.

Later on, STATE OF BLISS can end a run of near-misses in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic Handicap. Mark Johnston's charge is a couple of pounds worse off with his short-head Nottingham conqueror Possible Man two outings ago over a mile-and-a-quarter but has since gone up 3lb for a tenacious effort at Goodwood (1m3f) last week when, headed a furlong out after making the running, he fought back and went under by just a neck to the progressive Wink Of An Eye. On that effort, State Of Bliss looks sure to be suited by an extra furlong here in the hands of Nicola Currie (favourite to win the jockeys match) and he seems to be in great heart.