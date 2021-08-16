York tips: Best value bets for Ebor Festival on Wednesday August 18

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to the opening day of the Ebor Festival on Wednesday and highlights the value on a fantastic card.

Ebor Festival tips: Wednesday, August 18 1pt win Live In The Moment in 1.50 York at 12/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Royal Patronage in 2.25 York at 16/1 (bet365) 1pt win Youth Spirit in 3.00 York at 11/1 (BetVictor) 1pt win Rajinsky in 4.10 York at 18/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A Moment to savour in opening content There’s always a real need for speed when it comes to punting at York and the Ebor Festival fittingly kicks off with the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap over the extended five furlongs. Acclaim The Nation made all to win the race from stall nine 12 months ago and only one hold-up horse (Blaine, 2014) has landed this in the past decade so chances are you’re going to want something likely to race on or pretty close to the early pace, which in this instance looks seriously hot. There’s an interesting dynamic with the draw in mind too, Major Jumbo (stall 17) and El Astronaute (19) putting the pace to the stands’ rail runners, and Ornate (2) and Copper Knight (3) set to blaze a trail more towards the far side. It’s not like you can argue there’s a dearth of early toe drawn in the middle either, though, which could allow progressive three-year-old Twilight Calls to get a race vaguely run to suit from the centre stall in 11. However, with Henry Candy’s horse expected to be held onto for a relatively late bid, as was the case when successful at Newmarket’s July course, I much prefer something from the expected second wave of runners here and LIVE IN THE MOMENT leaps off the page.

He had a brilliant time of things last year, two course victories featuring among a pretty remarkable five sprint handicap victories in total, and it appears he’s resumed better than ever based on a recent, close-up third at Chelmsford City. Making his first public appearance since last September, Adam West’s chestnut almost defied the layoff (and a revised rating of 93) when going down narrowly at the all-weather venue, and getting back on a flat, straight course like York will suit him down to the ground.

The son of Zebedee, drawn in 13, could get the perfect sit in the slipstream of Major Jumbo if they get away as expected and another career-best effort looks bang on the cards with this race no doubt on connections’ minds for a while - the really likeable, tough little horse having won the apprentice riders’ handicap in tenacious fashion at this meeting last August.

Take a flier on Johnston outsider The Tattersalls Acomb Stakes sees gun-barrel straight Doncaster winner Dubawi Legend face Noble Truth and Ehraz, who were first and second respectively in a Newmarket maiden prior to the latter’s convincing Ascot breakthrough last month. They both made similarly impressive improvement from debut to their second starts, in fairness, though it’s unlikely there is going to be a huge amount between them here (Charlie Appleby’s charge had two lengths in hand when they first met). The sizeable Imperial Fighter looked a shade flattered by coping with the conditions so well en route to winning first time out in a Goodwood maiden and if there’s a bet in the race it is surely the improving ROYAL PATRONAGE for last year’s winning trainer Mark Johnston.

He bumped into subsequent Superlative winner Native Trail (Appleby-trained) when second at Sandown in June, a run that represented a massive step up on his York debut effort, and could hardly have done any more when opening his account with a five-length triumph at Epsom last time. Given his pedigree suggests he’ll stay further in time, he’s bound to be on the front foot from a fair way out here and is entitled to put his experience to good use. On top of that, whereas the market leaders have all done their winning on fast ground Royal Patronage won’t have anything to prove should the forecast raceday showers turn out to be a little more substantial than anticipated.

Balding's Youth still full of middle-distance promise The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes looks another good race for a bet as I’m still not wholly convinced anyone should be anointing Kemari just yet and he’s certainly short enough here given he’s got to concede weight to five rivals who can at least match his current BHA mark of 109. At a double-figure price, in receipt of 3lb from the Godolphin first-string, it's not hard to like Andrew Balding’s YOUTH SPIRIT, who was one of the horses to take from the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Saddled with the 3lb extra in the Gordon Stakes on that occasion, having won the Chester Vase prior to his Derby no-show, he got in a bit of a barging match at a crucial time and ultimately only went down by two lengths in fourth. There was no disgrace in that effort at all and the left-handed circuit with a long home straight should really play to the Camelot colt’s strengths this week.

Look to last year for clue to stayers' handicap Balding could be in luck in the day one feature too with Alcohol Free stepping up in trip for the Juddmonte International Stakes. She obviously has to prove her effectiveness over this far and her pedigree suggests it’s far from guaranteed she’ll cope, but the Coronation and Sussex Stakes winner is going to take some beating getting weight from everything providing she does stay the extra yardage. Around the 5/1 mark I can just about let her go unbacked but Mishriff and Love don’t look too daunting so it’s a race I'll no doubt revisit a bit closer to the off. Away from the terrestrial TV action, RAJINSKY is the best bet in the two-mile Sky Bet Handicap.