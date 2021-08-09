Carabao Cup betting tips: Tuesday's best bets

The Carabao Cup takes centre stage on Tuesday, with a few interesting match-ups including Derby v Salford. Jake Osgathorpe selects his best bets.

Derby v Salford tips Kick-off time: 19:45, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Derby 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Salford 9/4 Derby got their 2021-22 season underway with a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield at the weekend, and while this season will be a struggle for Wayne Rooney’s side for a number of well-documented reasons, that was a decent opening result. Next up in the league they face relegation rivals Peterborough at the London Stadium, a game Rooney will likely prioritise much higher than this cup game against Salford, so we could see the changes rung. The ‘Class of 96’-owned Salford will be wanting to cause an upset of sorts, and are expected to take this game much more seriously than their hosts. They too got underway with a home draw on Saturday against Leyton Orient, but they arguably have a bigger and deeper squad than their opponents even if they wanted to make a lot of adjustments. I think Derby’s motivation for this game is questionable due to their limited squad numbers and an impending relegation scrap, so SALFORD TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES appeals as a small stakes play. CLICK HERE to back Salford to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet The Rams will be wanting to avoid another round of this competition in a bid to lighten the load on the legs of their small squad.

Birmingham v Colchester tips Kick-off time: 19:45, Tuesday

Birmingham 2/5 | Draw 10/3 | Colchester 6/1 Birmingham made the dream start to their new campaign, beating relegated Sheffield United 1-0 away from home, and doing so while looking incredibly solid defensively. That is a trait Lee Bowyer demands of his team, maintaining good shape and structure whilst also providing a threat going forward. Colchester were held to a goalless draw at Carlisle, and their attacking issues of last season could well have carried over into this campaign - they netted 44 times in 46 League Two games last term. Hayden Mullins has brought in some good attacking players for League Two level (Alan Judge, Frank Nouble, Freddie Sears), but it can take time for a new group to settle, and they could fire another blank against a stubborn Birmingham defence. CLICK HERE to back Birmingham to win to nil in 90 minutes with Sky Bet BIRMINGHAM TO WIN TO NIL appeals at the prices, with four of the Blues’s six wins under Bowyer coming in that fashion.

Ipswich v Newport tips Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

Ipswich 4/5 | Draw 12/5 | Newport 16/5 Ipswich didn’t quite get the result they were hoping for on opening day, drawing at home to Morecambe, but the data suggests they deserved to win the game, and the fact that they scored a 91st-minute equaliser means they will be on some sort of high heading into this game. Paul Cook’s side have an embarrassment of riches for League One level, meaning they can change the entire starting line-up from Saturday and it would still be a strong looking side. Newport won on their travels to open their campaign, beating Oldham 1-0 thanks to a late Kevin Ellison goal, but that was a dull game based on the chances created. The Welsh side are expected to be in the mix for League Two promotion this season, as they always are with the steady Michael Flynn in charge, but this looks a tough test for the Exiles, and they may have highlighted an away trip to promotion rivals Mansfield this coming Saturday as a more important game than this one. CLICK HERE to back Ipswich to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet The Tractor Boys went off as short as 8/13 to beat Morecambe last time out, but can be backed at 5/6 generally to win this game, and that appeals.

