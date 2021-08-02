Free Premier League betting guide: Tips and best bets for every team plus outrights

Sporting Life
Sporting Life's Premier League betting guide for 2021/22
By Sporting Life
20:00 · MON August 02, 2021

Sporting Life has harnessed the power of Infogol to provide a FREE Premier League betting guide, packed with tips, stats, analysis, more than 20 best bets, as well as early access to our outright previews.

A return to some kind of normality after a condensed 2020/21 could mean fewer seven-, eight- or even nine-goal thrillers, such a common occurrence last season, but it's no reason to be any less excited for the top-flight restart.

One month on from England’s agonising shootout defeat in the final of Euro 2020, the Premier League will be rolling back in to town - and with fans returning to stadiums, we can't wait for it to all get under way.

This exclusive, encyclopaedic guide is packed with the stats and facts you need to help gain a betting edge for 21/22.

