Free Premier League betting guide: Tips and best bets for every team plus outrights

A return to some kind of normality after a condensed 2020/21 could mean fewer seven-, eight- or even nine-goal thrillers, such a common occurrence last season, but it's no reason to be any less excited for the top-flight restart.

One month on from England’s agonising shootout defeat in the final of Euro 2020, the Premier League will be rolling back in to town - and with fans returning to stadiums, we can't wait for it to all get under way.

This exclusive, encyclopaedic guide is packed with the stats and facts you need to help gain a betting edge for 21/22.

