Champions League betting tips: Rangers v Malmo best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews the second leg of the Champions League qualifier between Rangers and Malmo, picking out his best bets and score prediction.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers remain in this tie by the skin of their teeth, a 95th minute goal by Steven Davis meaning Malmo do not come to Ibrox with a comfortable 2-0 lead. The Gers still have plenty of work to do, though, and this night may not be as straightforward as a price of 1/2 might suggest. Malmo grabbed two quick-fire goals at the beginning of the second half in the first leg, but it was hardly undeserved, the Swedish outfit registering only a marginally lower possession tally than Rangers, while also having more shots on target than the Scots throughout the match.

Ultimate 21/22 Premier League betting guide

After suffering their first league defeat in 41 matches against Dundee United at the weekend, Rangers will be desperate to get back on track with a victory here, setting up a play-off match against either Olympiacos or Ludogorets Razgrad. Target the corner market The price swing from the first leg is unusually large, with Malmo actually going off favourites in Sweden, but Rangers now heavily odds on to win in Glasgow, so perhaps there could be an angle in taking on Gerrard’s men, but a much better option is to delve into the corner market. Given Rangers are in need of at least one goal to avoid exiting the Champions League before it has begun, it is safe to assume Gerrard’s side will come out on the front foot.

That should lead to plenty of action in and around the Malmo box, which should lead to shots, and ultimately to corners. With both teams to score also around the even money mark, it is safe to say that the bookmakers do not think this will be completely one sided, meaning Malmo could muster up a few attacks of their own, which should lead to more corners. 10+ CORNERS IN THE MATCH is available to back at a top price of 10/11 with Sky Bet, and that makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back 10+ match corners with Sky Bet The first leg of this fixture saw 10 corners, while the same bet would also have landed in Rangers’ game against Dundee United at the weekend, as well as in Malmo’s last two league matches.

Rangers v Malmo best bets and score prediction 10+ match corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Rangers 1-1 Malmo (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1015 BST (26/07/21)