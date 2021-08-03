Champions League qualifiers | Malmo 2-1 Rangers: Davis grabs late consolation for Rangers

A two-minute lapse in Sweden could yet prove costly but a deflected strike from Davis in the fifth minute of stoppage time reduced the deficit to 2-1 midway through the third qualifying round tie.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor only needed to make one first-half save but he was beaten twice inside the opening four minutes of the second period.

Goals from Soren Rieks and Veljko Birmancevic put Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the driving seat for a place in the play-offs, where Olympiacos or Ludogorets will be waiting.

But Davis – who played for Rangers in a Champions League qualifying defeat by Malmo 10 years ago – struck a powerful left-footed effort from 20 yards which hit a defender and wrongfooted the home goalkeeper.