Europa League betting tips: FK Jablonec v Celtic best bets and preview

Fresh from calling Hearts to shock Celtic, Sporting Life's Joe Rindl returns with a preview and best bet as the Hoops drop into the Europa League.

Football betting tips: Jablonec v Celtic 1pt Celtic to win both halves at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I backed Hearts to take points off Celtic in their Scottish Premiership fixture last Saturday, a punt that came through as the Edinburgh outfit handed the Hoops their first opening-day defeat in 24 years. That result shouldn’t have been a shock to Sporting Life readers. As Graham Ruthven said in his Premiership outright preview, Celtic haven’t been this poor this early into a season in decades. Off the back of a trophyless season, new manager Ange Postecoglou, appointed on June 10 - three and a half months after Neil Lennon was sacked - saw his side dumped out of their Champions League qualifier against Denmark’s FC Midtjylland last Wednesday.

Postecoglou’s team is a work-in-progress, especially in central defence, where the Australian coach started 21-year-old Stephen Welsh and 18-year-old Dane Murray in the Midtjylland defeat. New signing Carl Starfelt slotted into the back four against Hearts, but he could do nothing to stop Tynecastle Park erupt thanks to a last-minute winner in Celtic’s 2-1 loss. It means Postecoglou is still searching for a first win, with a Europa League third qualifying round tie in the Czech Republic against FK Jablonec on Thursday next up.

How good are FK Jablonec? Jablonec finished third in the Czech 1. Liga last season, and will be hoping to reach the Europa League group stages for only the second time (having previously reached the first round in 2018). Under manager Petr Rada, Jablonec have leaked only four goals in four games compared to Celtic’s 11 over the same period. They’ll also enjoy a full capacity, partisan crowd of around 6,000 in what will be a difficult first leg away in central Europe. There are some positives for Celtic supporters though, Jablonec have also stuttered in the league, winning one and losing one, their defeat an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Mlada Boleslav last Saturday, a side who finished 11th last term.

Against Hearts, I said the value was with backing the underdog. But after Celtic’s horrendous start to the campaign, their odds have drifted to a stage where they are now just too good to not back. CELTIC TO WIN BOTH HALVES is an incredible 23/4. Yes they’ve been out of form, but so have their opponents. Besides, Celtic are ranked 46th in UEFA’s club coefficient standings, 116 places above Jablonec in 162nd. On paper at least, even with all their problems, Celtic should walk this. CLICK HERE to back Celtic to win both halves with Sky Bet

Jablonec v Celtic best bets and score prediction 1pt Celtic to win both halves at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Score prediction: Jablonec 0-3 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1700 BST (03/08/21)