Scottish Premiership betting tips: Hearts v Celtic best bets and preview

Celtic start the new Premiership season away to newly-promoted Hearts and Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet.

Celtic are in a whole world of trouble. Graham Ruthven summed it up brilliantly in his Scottish Premiership season preview: “The Hoops find themselves at the start of a painful transition which has them already written off as title challengers for many.” New manager Ange Postecoglou, appointed on June 10 - three and a half months after Neil Lennon was sacked - saw his side dumped out of their Champions League qualifier against Denmark’s FC Midtjylland on Wednesday night. Celtic gave up a lead in each leg and must now digest life without the UCL group stages for a fourth consecutive season.

Postecoglou’s team is still very much a work-in-progress, especially in central defence, where the Australian coach started 21-year-old Stephen Welsh and 18-year-old Dane Murray in the Midtjylland defeat. They are currently in such a state that Aberdeen and Hibernian surely harbour quiet confidence that they can challenge Celtic for second place this season.

And if not the Dons or Hibs, how about Hearts? The Edinburgh outfit returned to the top flight at the first attempt last term, topping the Championship, 12 points clear of their nearest rivals Dundee. Hearts were also unfortunate not to pip Celtic in the 2020 Scottish Cup final, played in December last season, losing on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw. At Tynecastle Park, in front of 4,500 supporters and with no away fans, I think Hearts have the potential to get some revenge over their opponents who haven't looked this fragile for years. HEARTS TO WIN OR DRAW at 13/10 with RedZone is too good to pass up. CLICK HERE to back Hearts to win or draw with Sky Bet

