Bundesliga betting tips: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach; Bayern Munich v FC Köln

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Both sides began the season with 1-1 draws but it will be Borussia Mönchengladbach who should be the more disappointed of the two - they had numerous opportunities late in their game to grab all three points against Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen were held at a Union Berlin side who have shown that they can get results against the best at home but they will be left feeling a little uninspired by the little shown from their attacking department.

Only four teams posted a smaller xG figure than Leverkusen's 0.81 although they had the second-best defence in terms of xGA. While Mönchengladbach conceded 3.13 xG, it should be noted that they faced a considerably harder opponent.

While they did beat Mönchengladbach last season, Leverkusen's results against others in and around the top four was hit-and-miss and we're still uncertain if they've fully recovered from a very poor second half of the campaign. Little was done to answer any concerns in last week's draw.

With the away side viewed as the outsiders, there is value in taking the 2/1 on MÖNCHENGLADBACH TO WIN that is available with a few bookmakers. A positive result against the long-standing champions puts them in a good position here.

Big things are hoped of Mönchengladbach under Adi Hütter's guidance and this game - despite being early on in the season - could prove vital in deciding who secures a spot in the top four.

The 12/5 on Alassane Plea and 11/4 for Marcus Thuram are two anytime goalscorer prices which also draw interest but the outright price available on MÖNCHENGLADBACH TO WIN is too good to move away from.