Carabao Cup betting tips: Leyton Orient v QPR

The Carabao Cup first round continues on Wednesday, with Leyton Orient v QPR the Sky Sports televised game. Joe Townsend selects his best bet.

Football betting tips: Leyton Orient v QPR 1pt Leyton Orient to beat QPR in 90 minutes at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leyton Orient started the Sky Bet League Two season in impressive fashion, taking a point from a trip to promotion favourites Salford - a match they briefly led before being pegged back to 1-1 as half-time loomed. If new manager Kenny Jackett needed any further motivation to pick up his first victory as Orient boss, then the desire to get one over on an old employer - he spent three years as Ian Holloway's assistant at QPR many moons ago - surely won't do any harm. At the very least he may hesitate over ringing the changes, as we so often see in the opening round of this competition.

But for 'Jekyll and Hyde' Championship operators QPR, this fixture cannot be classed as a priority. Their shade of odds-on makes perfect sense given their vastly superior squad, but the R's are not a team to trust with your money at a short price. CLICK HERE to back Orient to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet Instead, opposing them is a smarter choice, backing the wily, pragmatic Jackett to outdo footballing purist Mark Warburton, with the 3/1 about ORIENT TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES appealing greatly. The best price of 33/20 on the O's to qualify is just a little too skinny for the early stages of a competition that, let's face it, is fairly unpredictable. But QPR have exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of lower-league opposition for the past three seasons, and were dumped out away at Plymouth in round one 12 months ago. Let's just hope Orient get the job done in normal time. Score prediction: Leyton Orient 1-0 QPR (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

