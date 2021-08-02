Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of the men's Olympic football, including best bets
Football betting tips Tokyo 2020: Olympics men's football best bets

By Liam Kelly
17:11 · MON August 02, 2021

Liam Kelly takes a look at Tuesday's Olympic football semi-final action, picking out his best bets across the two fixtures.

Tokyo 2020 betting tips: Men's football

2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Mexico v Brazil at Evens (MansionBet, SBK)

1pt Under 1.5 Goals in Japan v Spain at 11/5 (Unibet)

Mexico v Brazil

  • Kick-off time: 09:00 BST, Tuesday

There is a real contrast in approach in this last four match-up. Mexico have thrown caution to the wind throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals in the group stage before beating South Korea 6-3 in a quarter-final thriller to reach his stage.

Brazil have taken a more cautious path to this point, once again highlighted perfectly by their quarter-final clash. They edged out Egypt 1-0 in Saitama, happy to defend a lead taken in the first half.

That begs the question, which style of play will prosper here? Brazil appear to be the more accomplished side, making it easy to envisage a tighter affair than Mexico would appreciate. As a result, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks a solid proposition at the prices.

Japan v Spain

  • Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Tuesday

Both these nations needed extra-time to settle their last eight ties. Japan were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by New Zealand, yet again displaying their defensive solidity before scraping through on penalties (4-2). The hosts have conceded just one goal throughout the competition, but face their toughest task thus far here.

Tournament favourites Spain cleared away from Ivory Coast in extra-time after a 2-2 draw in regulation, ending up 5-2 winners in their quarter-final. That high-scoring result wasn't too indicative of Spain's play during the Olympics, though, often underwhelming considering the strength of their squad.

All signs point to a dearth in scoring chances in this match-up, making UNDER 1.5 GOALS an intriguing play at a good price. Spain should dominate the ball, but Japan have proven to be an extremely solid unit amid home comforts.

Odds correct at 1700 BST (02/08/21)

