Football betting tips Tokyo 2020: Olympics men's football best bets

Liam Kelly takes a look at Tuesday's Olympic football semi-final action, picking out his best bets across the two fixtures.

Tokyo 2020 betting tips: Men's football 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Mexico v Brazil at Evens (MansionBet, SBK) 1pt Under 1.5 Goals in Japan v Spain at 11/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Mexico v Brazil Kick-off time: 09:00 BST, Tuesday There is a real contrast in approach in this last four match-up. Mexico have thrown caution to the wind throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals in the group stage before beating South Korea 6-3 in a quarter-final thriller to reach his stage. Brazil have taken a more cautious path to this point, once again highlighted perfectly by their quarter-final clash. They edged out Egypt 1-0 in Saitama, happy to defend a lead taken in the first half. That begs the question, which style of play will prosper here? Brazil appear to be the more accomplished side, making it easy to envisage a tighter affair than Mexico would appreciate. As a result, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks a solid proposition at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Japan v Spain Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Tuesday Both these nations needed extra-time to settle their last eight ties. Japan were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by New Zealand, yet again displaying their defensive solidity before scraping through on penalties (4-2). The hosts have conceded just one goal throughout the competition, but face their toughest task thus far here. Tournament favourites Spain cleared away from Ivory Coast in extra-time after a 2-2 draw in regulation, ending up 5-2 winners in their quarter-final. That high-scoring result wasn't too indicative of Spain's play during the Olympics, though, often underwhelming considering the strength of their squad. All signs point to a dearth in scoring chances in this match-up, making UNDER 1.5 GOALS an intriguing play at a good price. Spain should dominate the ball, but Japan have proven to be an extremely solid unit amid home comforts. CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1700 BST (02/08/21)

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog