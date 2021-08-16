Burnley v Leeds tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Burnley and Leeds, two winless sides, meet at Turf Moor on Sunday, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, wanting to side with the visitors.

Burnley have lost their opening two league games, going down 2-1 at home to Brighton before losing 2-0 at Liverpool. The Clarets have picked up from where they left of last season, struggling to create chances and struggling to prevent them. Sean Dyche’s side were exposed defensively in both matches so far this season, allowing 4.51 xGA in two games, and they now face another strong attacking side.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

In attack, 60% of Burnley’s xGF has come from set-plays, with the Clarets averaging just 0.61 open-play xGF per game. There is a lot of hustle and bustle to this Burnley side, but they are lacking creative quality. Leeds also haven’t hit their stride yet this term, but a swashbuckling 2-2 draw with Everton showed signs that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are getting to their levels. Defensively they have looked vulnerable in their two games this term, but those matches came against fellow top-10 finishers last season, and against that group of teams their xG process was poor (1.47 xGF, 2.19 xGA per game), and so were their results (W4, D4, L8).

Against bottom half teams last season, Leeds took full advantage and were dominant. Bielsa’s side won 14 of 20 league games against the bottom half, boasting a good xG process (1.70 xGF, 1.29 xGA per game) which tells is that their results were deserved. To put it simply, Leeds were flat-track bullies last season against the lesser lights, and there is no reason to think things won’t be the same this term. Burnley, who finished 16th last season, failed to score against Leeds in two defeats, including a 4-0 thrashing at Turf Moor, and given the way in which they have started the new campaign, siding with the visitors looks wise again.

In my view, Leeds are a top half team, and the way in which they play is extremely well suited to playing weaker sides who can’t match them for individual quality, so LEEDS TO WIN looks an attractive bet. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to win with Sky Bet Burnley may get on the scoresheet, but it will be tough for them to hold Leeds to just the one goal in this match.

Burnley v Leeds best bets and score prediction 2pts Leeds to win at 13/10 (General) Score prediction: Burnley 1-2 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 0915 BST (27/08/21)