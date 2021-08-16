La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

Liam Kelly looks at the second round of Spain's La Liga fixtures, picking out his best bets of the weekend.

Football betting tips: La Liga 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Athletic Club v Barcelona at 11/10 (Betfred, Mansion Bet) 2pts Sevilla to beat Getafe at 13/10 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Athletic Club v Barcelona Kick-off time: 21:00 BST, Saturday

21:00 BST, Saturday TV Channel: LaLigaTV Life without Lionel Messi started a lot better for Barcelona than most would have imagined, beating Real Sociedad 4-2 at the Camp Nou (xG: FCB 3.61 - 0.96 RSO). Not Sporting Life's Jake Pearson, though, who tipped up Barca to win in this column last weekend. Although they enter this game at a similar price, a trip to San Mames represents a much tougher assignment. Athletic Club drew 0-0 with Elche in their season opener, a game involving very few scoring opportunities (xG: ELC 0.98 - 0.72 BIL). They return home for this match-up, a venue where Barca have struggled in the past, averaging 1.07 xGF per game across their last three La Liga matches in Bilbao. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet As a result, UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at odds-against. The bookmakers look to have overreacted after the first round of fixtures, I don't expect a Messi-less Barca to be as threatening in a hostile atmosphere. Score prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Getafe v Sevilla Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Monday

19:00 BST, Monday TV Channel: LaLigaTV Getafe can be forgiven for lacking identity heading into the new campaign after being forced to replace José Bordalás with a new manager after his departure in the summer. Incidentally, they faced his new side, Valencia, in the season opener, with Getafe beaten 1-0 despite facing ten men for the majority of the game (xG: VAL 1.51 - 1.33 GET). This will be an even stiffer task. Sevilla began their season in perfect fashion, dominating newly-promoted Rayo Vallecano in a 3-0 victory (xG: SEV 3.35 - 0.53 RAY). Julen Lopetegui hasn't had to deal with the usual mass exodus this summer, holding on to the vast majority of their squad for the new season. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Sevilla starting so well, and that should continue at the Coliseum on Monday night. CLICK HERE to back Sevilla to beat Getafe with Sky Bet At a best price of 13/10, SEVILLA TO WIN appears to be the value bet. They're more than capable of shutting down Getafe's attack and should have the requisite quality to unlock an often stubborn side. Score prediction: Getafe 0-2 Sevilla ( Sky Bet odds: 17/2 )

ALSO READ: Sporting Life's best bets for this weekend's Serie A action