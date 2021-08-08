Championship betting tips: Millwall v Fulham best bets and preview

Fresh from his 10/11 winner at the weekend, Joe Rindl has the best bets and preview for Fulham's trip to Millwall.

Football betting tips: Millwall v Fulham 1.5pts Fulham to win at 13/10 (Betfred) 1pt Fulham to win to nil 27/10 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Sky Bet Championship is a marathon not a sprint, but having watched Fulham’s opening two fixtures, I’m with those who are saying they’re nailed on for an instant return to the top flight. Marco Silva’s men sit at the top of the table with one win, one draw, six goals scored and one conceded. Last time out, they trounced Huddersfield 5-1 away from home - despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half. The game before they were pegged back by Middlesbrough thanks to a late equaliser from Boro’s only shot on target. The match finished 1-1, but the Cottagers’ xG victory of 1.02 to 0.58 suggests they should really be enjoying a 100% start, clear of the summit by two points not one goal.

Fulham face a Millwall team who have been, in a word, average. Two points from two games with two goals scored and two conceded, Gary Rowett’s side haven’t exactly set the world alight. The Lions took the lead both times in their duo of 1-1 draws. The first against QPR when Jed Wallace struck brilliantly from range before R’s defender Rob Dickie matched him with a thunderbolt of his own.

Then against Blackburn, again Wallace put the Lions in front, with Ben Brereton heading in a leveller from the visitors’ only shot on target. Millwall lost the xG battle against QPR but convincingly won it over Blackburn. The South-East-Londoners are a team with plenty of potential, but their lapses at the back will surely be preyed upon by a ruthless Fulham. CLICK HERE for Millwall's Infogol profile

Millwall v Fulham best bets Millwall’s dominance over Blackburn and Fulham’s failure to put away Middlesbrough may go some way to explaining why the Cottagers are surprisingly odds-against to win this one. Even still, FULHAM TO WIN at 13/10 with Betfred seems far too good not to back. I’m also very tempted by FULHAM TO WIN TO NIL at 27/10 with Unibet. That may sound a little counterintuitive, after all, these sides have seen both teams to score come through in both their fixtures. CLICK HERE to back Fulham to win with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Fulham to win to nil with Sky Bet But I rate Fulham’s defence far more than I do Millwall’s attack. So far this campaign Fulham have conceded two goals from three shots on target with an average xG against of just 0.51. Millwall on the other hand don't tend to score against the very best Championship teams. Last season, they found the net just once from their six games against Norwich, Watford and Brentford - the sides that ultimately went up to the Premier League. If Fulham really are nailed on for promotion, they should be winning this game to nil.

Millwall v Fulham best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Fulham to win at 13/10 (Betfred)

1pt Fulham to win to nil 27/10 (Unibet) Score prediction: Millwall 0-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1400 BST (16/08/21)

