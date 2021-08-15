Tennis betting tips: ATP Masters 1000 tips for Western and Southern Open

Western and Southern Open

Cincinnati, USA (outdoor hard)

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS looks to be clicking into gear at just the right time and it may pay to jump on the Greek’s bandwagon in Cincinnati this week.

Tsitsipas has put his Olympics disappointment firmly behind him in Toronto over the past week where the faster courts have appeared to aid this game.

OK, he did lose in the semi-finals to a man we backed last week, Reilly Opelka, but it was a match arguably decided by a couple of untimely double-faults from the Greek, who lost from a set up.

Prior to that, he’d looked in good nick, demolishing Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud. He lost serve only twice all week.

It’s worth remembering how Tsitsipas built up momentum coming into the French Open earlier this season – an event in which he made the final – and I suspect a player who likes to keep busy will be very keen to keep the ball rolling this week.

The Laykold courts, a bit faster than their DecoTurf predecessors, will again be on show in Cincinnati, an event which has regularly been among the ATP’s slickest venues.

It was on this surface that the 23-year-old made the semi-finals of this event 12 months ago, although on that occasion it was actually held in New York as part of the ‘bubble’ return to action following the enforced Covid-19 lockdown. That’s a point to note for any punters studying ‘course form’.

Novak Djokovic was the winner on that occasion but he’s not here this year as he continues his post-Olympics, pre-US Open rest.

Injuries prevent both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer playing here too, so for the first time in 20 years none of the ‘Big Three’ will be in attendance.

It’s therefore a massive opportunity for the likes of Tsitsipas and the other so-called ‘Next Gen’ players.

Newly-crowned Olympic champion Alex Zverev is among that pack and he’s well-fancied by the bookies this week.

The German looked unplayable at times in Tokyo where his semi-final comeback win over Djokovic – and final breeze against Karen Khachanov – will certainly have fuelled his belief that Grand Slam glory is just around the corner.

When his serve and forehand click and add to the always-solid backhand, Zverev is a real threat against anyone and he’ll doubtless have his backers this week.

However, his consistency remains an issue and the conditions here will be considerably faster than those in Japan.

Unlike so many of his title rivals this week, Zverev hasn’t bedded in on the North American hardcourts so, at 6/1, I prefer Tsitsipas in the bottom half, particularly given the Greek leads their head-to-head series 6-2. They could meet in the semis.

Matteo Berrettini is another big name in this section but he’s playing for the first time since his run to the Wimbledon final. He’s been nursing a thigh injury since and there must be an element of him testing his fitness out here ahead of the US Open.

Conditions will suit the Italian’s game but this doesn’t look the week to be siding with him.