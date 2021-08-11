Watford v Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League best bets and preview

How will Aston Villa do without Jack Grealish when they face newly-promoted Watford in their first game of the season? Joe Rindl has the preview and a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Both Teams To Score 'No' at 11/10 (BetVictor, Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

How do you replace a player like Jack Grealish? That’s what’s on the mind of all those associated with Aston Villa after their star man’s £100M move to champions Manchester City this month. But Dean Smith’s side have invested well this summer bringing in Championship player of the season Emi Buendia, hot prospect Leon Bailey, Premier League proven goalscorer Danny Ings and 20/21 Serie A title winner Ashley Young. Whisper it quietly but I think Villa’s squad is now far more balanced than it was before the start of the transfer window.

Ultimate 21/22 Premier League betting guide

As for Watford, I’m not convinced. The Hornets bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, finishing runners-up in the Championship. But I worry about their lack of goals up top. Xisco Munoz‘s side created the ninth fewest chances in the division last term, while one in six of their goals came from the penalty spot. I like Villa and I imagine I’ll be backing them quite a lot this season. But away from home I just think their price of 6/5 to win is a tad too short. Instead, the value play is to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' at 11/10.

Watford’s attack may have stuttered last term but their defence was astounding - the Hornets conceded just 30 goals in 46 games in the Championship. Villa’s back line is also underrated and as such, I just can’t see Watford scoring. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 'No' with Sky Bet But I’m wary that opening-day fixtures spring up plenty of surprises and while I’m sure Buendia, Ings and Bailey will all click this season, maybe match-day one will be a game where they fire a blank.

Watford v Aston Villa best bets and score prediction 2pts Both Teams To Score 'No' at 11/10 (BetVictor, Boylesports) Score prediction: Watford 0-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1500 BST (11/08/21)

CLICK TO READ: Sporting Life's Premier League betting guide for 2021/22