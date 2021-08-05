Football betting tips for Ligue 1: Tips for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Ligue 1 season gets underway this weekend, and Jake Osgathorpe has a best bet for each day's action, starting with Monaco v Nantes on Friday.

Monaco v Nantes Kick-off time: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV Channel: BT Sport 2 The curtain-raiser for the new Ligue 1 season comes from Stade Louis II, with Monaco looking to build on an excellent end to last season, and Nantes aiming to avoid another relegation play-off this term. Monaco, managed by Niko Kovac, were utterly brilliant at the back-end of the 2020/21 season, winning 17 of their last 23 league games, with no team better over that stretch according to expected points. CLICK TO VIEW Infogol's full 2020/21 Ligue 1 xG table Stats like that is why I like the look of Les Rouges et Blancs to have another good campaign, and even though they are in Champions League qualifying action either side of this game, Monaco should still be too strong for Nantes. Les Canaris finished the regular season well, winning four of five to avoid direct relegation, before beating Toulouse over two legs to ensure their Ligue 1 status remained.

While that was an impressive run, they were in desperation mode, playing with a freedom of having nothing to lose and everything to gain, meaning chances at both ends was a common theme. I suspect they will play in a more withdrawn manner in this game given the strength of opposition, aiming to make life tough for their hosts. Monaco have the tools to unlock Nantes at least once, and their defence was second best only to champions Lille last season according to expected goals, so will be able to keep their visitors at arm’s length. Therefore, MONACO TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals greatly at a best price of 7/5. CLICK HERE to back Monaco to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet The fact Monaco are 2-0 up after an away leg of their UCL qualifying tie with Sparta Prague makes this a confident bet, as they can rest and rotate in the second leg rather than here. I’d take this bet down to 6/5, with 13/10 widely available at the time of writing. Score prediction: Monaco 2-0 Nantes (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Troyes v PSG Kick-off time: Saturday, 20:00 BST

TV Channel: BT Sport 1 Troyes earned promotion from Ligue 2 as champions last season, but couldn’t have asked for a tougher opening day game, hosting title-favourites PSG. The hosts were impressive last term in the second tier, holding a nice balance throughout their team, and they have splashed the cash this summer, bringing in some eye-catching wingers who had good seasons for teams relegated from Ligue 1. Mama Balde scored seven times for Dijon last term, averaging 0.33 xG/95, and Renaud Ripart netted 11 for Nimes, averaging 0.28 xG/95. PSG need to be wary of those two.

They will face a PSG team that will most likely be without their two star attackers; Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Minus those two, Les Parisiens really struggled to create chances in the Trophee des Champions final, losing 1-0 to Lille. While Troyes aren’t as good defensively as the Ligue 1 champions, they will fancy their chances of frustrating their visitors. A surprising nine of 19 (47%) of PSG’s away games last season went UNDER 2.5 GOALS, so given the expected absences of their key attacking players – that could also include 2020/21 Ligue 1 expected assists (xA) leader Angel Di Maria – backing against a high-scoring game looks the way in. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet PSG obviously still have plenty of attacking quality without Neymar, Di Maria and Mbappe, but the fear factor just isn't there, and that should put Troyes at ease. Score prediction: Troyes 0-1 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

