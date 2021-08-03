Champions League betting tips: Malmo v Rangers best bets and preview

Jake Osgathorpe previews the first leg of Rangers' Champions League qualifier against Malmo, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Malmo v Rangers 2pts Both Teams to Score ‘No’ at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rangers travel to Malmo in their first round of Champions League qualifying, and will fancy their chances of getting a result in Sweden. The Swedes have already played four games in qualifying, winning both home legs against Riga (1-0) and Finnish side HJK (2-1), while drawing both away games. It’s fair to say, though, that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers pose a bigger threat than those two sides to Malmo, especially given their recent season in Europe.

Rangers were unbeaten away from home in their European run last season, which saw them get to the last 16 of the Europa League, the same stage they managed in 2019/20. They travelled to Benfica, Standard Liege and Slavia Prague among others, teams who I see as better than this Malmo side – and you could argue the Scottish champions are better this season. In total, they played seven away games including qualifying rounds, keeping clean sheets in four of those, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them play in a defence-first manner here with a second leg at Ibrox to come. Malmo are far from the biggest attacking threats remaining in the Champions League qualifying rounds, and should find it difficult to break down Rangers.

After all, a goalless draw would likely suit Gerrard’s side heading to a second leg, with the onus being on the hosts to take a lead to Scotland – meaning there could be counter-attacking opportunities. While I think Rangers will prevail in Sweden, the bet I like most is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’, which is priced at 10/11 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back BTTS ‘No’ with Sky Bet Goals aren’t expected to flow in this game given there is a lot on the line, and backing one or both teams to keep a clean sheet looks a smart play.

Malmo v Rangers best bets and score prediction 2pts Both Teams to Score ‘No’ at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Malmo 0-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1100 BST (03/08/21)