Rafa Benitez won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005
Rafa Benitez takes charge of his first game as Everton boss

Everton v Southampton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
15:03 · THU August 12, 2021

Rafa Benitez's Everton host Southampton in the Premier League and Joe Rindl has two best bets and the preview.

Football betting tips: Everton v Southampton

2pts Everton to win at 10/11 (General)

1pt Everton to win to nil at 9/4 (General)

Betfair's start of season special offer

What should we expect from Everton?

Liverpool legend Rafa Benitez takes the reins after previous boss Carlo Ancelotti jumped ship to take over at Real Madrid.

The new Everton manager endured a troubling afternoon at Old Trafford in his first game in charge, a pre-season friendly last week which Manchester United easily won 4-0.

He’ll have a lot of work on his hands trying to motivate a side that has talent, but often lacks cohesive direction. Last term, the Toffees flirted with Europe before an ultimately disappointing 11th-placed finish.

This campaign, a top-half finish is a minimum with a few in blue dreaming of a spot in the top six.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Everton 10/11 | Draw 5/2 | Southampton 3/1

Southampton may have briefly reached the Premier League summit in November 2020, but since then there’s been a gradual decline at St Mary’s.

A total of 15 defeats after Christmas - including a 9-0 wholloping at the hands of Manchester United - saw the Saints finish a lowly 15th. Never relegation threatened, but hardly ideal after their lightning start.

Southampton's standout stat last season relates to the lack of attacking threat Ralph Hasenhuttl's side displayed, averaging just 1.24 expected goals for per game.

Danny Ings' surprise move to Aston Villa will only serve to exacerbate the worries surrounding Southampton's ability to find the back of the net.

For all EVERTON'S inconsistencies, they are a much better side than Southampton. Playing at Goodison Park I’m shocked to see them as long as 10/11 to win.

I’m also backing EVERTON TO WIN TO NIL at 9/4

Nine of Everton’s 17 victories in the Premier League last season included clean sheets for the Toffees, most notably a 1-0 win over Southampton at home last March.

Here’s hoping history repeats itself.

Everton v Southampton best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Everton to win at 10/11 (General)
  • 1pt Everton to win to nil at 9/4 (General)

Score prediction: Everton 1-0 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1510 BST (11/08/21)

