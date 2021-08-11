Everton v Southampton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

1pt Everton to win to nil at 9/4 (General)

What should we expect from Everton?

Liverpool legend Rafa Benitez takes the reins after previous boss Carlo Ancelotti jumped ship to take over at Real Madrid.

The new Everton manager endured a troubling afternoon at Old Trafford in his first game in charge, a pre-season friendly last week which Manchester United easily won 4-0.

He’ll have a lot of work on his hands trying to motivate a side that has talent, but often lacks cohesive direction. Last term, the Toffees flirted with Europe before an ultimately disappointing 11th-placed finish.

This campaign, a top-half finish is a minimum with a few in blue dreaming of a spot in the top six.