EFL betting tips: Best bets for Tuesday's EFL matches

Football betting tips: Tuesday's EFL matches 1.5pt Cardiff to beat Peterborough at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 2pts Portsmouth to beat Shrewsbury and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/10 (General)

Peterborough v Cardiff tips Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

Peterborough 2/1 | Draw 23/10 | Cardiff 11/8 Peterborough scored in the 91st and 100th minute to come from behind and beat Derby on Saturday, and while that was a deserved win, Posh were playing the team 8/13 favourite to be relegated from the Championship. Their season opener against Luton perhaps gives us a better indication of Peterborough's level, and in that game they lost 3-0, allowing a huge 2.56 xGA. They were defensively vulnerable last season, and will be again this term.

Cardiff have impressed in their two games so far, winning the xG battle by a wide margin against both Barnsley and Blackpool, collecting four points in the process. The Bluebirds have actually picked up the most expected points so far, showing that their performances have been very strong, and with Keiffer Moore coming back into the fold after his Euro 2020 exploits, they will only get better. CARDIFF TO WIN is priced at 11/8 with Sky Bet, and that looks an excellent bet on Tuesday. CLICK HERE to back Cardiff to win with Sky Bet Score prediction: Peterborough 1-2 Cardiff (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

f="https://m.skybet.com/football/sky-bet-league-one/event/27819461?aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_PORvSHR_170821">Portsmouth 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Shrewsbury 4/1 It has been an excellent start to the season for Danny Cowley and Portsmouth, winning their opening league games to nil, including a 2-0 home win over Crewe on Saturday. They thoroughly deserved the win at Fratton Park, creating plenty of chances, and that should continue, with Pompey making their home a fortress as they bid to return to the Championship.

Shrewsbury were well beaten by newly promoted Morecambe on Saturday, losing 2-0 and following up on a 1-0 defeat to Burton on opening day. They have had struggles keeping their opponents at bay so far, allowing decent opportunities, and that doesn't bode well heading to a raucous Fratton Park against a team with their tails up. The price about a home win is about right, so backing PORTSMOUTH TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals at 13/10, with the hosts looking solid defensively and the visitors looking toothless. CLICK HERE to back Portsmouth to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Shrewsbury (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

