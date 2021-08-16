Huddersfield v Preston tips: Championship best bets and preview

Huddersfield meet Preston with both still winless in the new Championship season, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game before selecting a best bet.

Football betting tips: Huddersfield v Preston 2pts Both Teams To Score at 20/21 (MansionBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It hasn’t been the best start to the season for both Huddersfield and Preston, with both winless through two games. The pair are among those at the head of the market for relegation from the Championship, making this game a good opportunity to get one over a potential rival.

Huddersfield were hammered 5-1 at home by Fulham at the weekend, allowing chances equating to 2.45 xGA, and that followed up a 1-1 draw against 8/13 relegation favourites Derby. Performances have been sub-par, but that isn’t a surprise, as the Terriers were one of the teams I backed for relegation in my Championship preview. They have missed some key players in the opening few games through a COVID outbreak that should return for this, but the weakness they have shown defensively so far – and last season under Carlos Corberan – is concerning.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Preston are bottom of the table after two defeats, losing at home to newly promoted Hull 4-1 before going down 2-1 at Reading at the weekend. After finishing strongly under then-caretaker manager Franke McAvoy, they have struggled so far, with a lack of quality incomings leaving them short-handed. Defensively they have looked vulnerable, allowing 3.27 xGA over two games, but they have looked much more potent in attack than the Terriers. The Lilywhites have racked up chances equating to 2.72 xGF, and while that is far from impressive, it shows that they are certainly capable as an attacking unit.

CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Overall, this game pits two weak defences against each other. And while both Huddersfield and Preston are far from prolific attacking forces, they are more than capable of netting in this game. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is priced just under evens, and that looks like value to me. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet This is a very winnable game for both these struggling sides, so expect some attacking football.

Huddersfield v Preston best bets and score prediction 2pts Both Teams to Score at 20/21 (MansionBet) Score prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)