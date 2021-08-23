Vitality Blast betting tips: Quarter-finals preview as Nottinghamshire close in on another title

The Vitality Blast returns this week with the four quarter-finals running from Tuesday to Friday – Richard Mann previews every match and is backing last year's champions for more glory.

Yorkshire v Sussex When: 18:30 BST, Tuesday August 24

Where: Headingley

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket The Vitality Blast hasn't been kind to Yorkshire over the years, their defeat to Hampshire in the 2012 final the best they have mustered in a competition that has seemingly played second fiddle to the County Championship. The noises from those inside Headingley would rebuff such claims – and 'no comment' or plain old denial has become a favoured method for the club to deal with interrogation and investigation in recent times – but the results speak for themselves, with young blood generally given opportunities in white-ball cricket and the more established, senior players saved for the four-day game. That might not necessarily be a bad strategy, though, not when you can unearth the consistent stream of talented cricketers that Yorkshire continue to produce, and while many of the club's big names were chasing the bright lights of The Hundred recently, Yorkshire's young guns punched above their weight to reach the last eight of the Royal London One-Day Cup. There were so many positives to take from that run, as the likes of George Hill and Harry Duke impressed with the bat and the fit-again Matthew Waite looked lean and mean with the ball, ably supported by that man Hill who rates an all-rounder of real promise. Hill's efforts have earned him a place in the 13-man squad for Tuesday's showdown with Sussex, but the fact the likes of Ben Coad and Matthew Revis miss out tells you about the quality returning to the Yorkshire ranks; namely David Willey, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, Dom Bess, Harry Brook and Matthew Fisher.

Adil Rashid is back in Yorkshire colours

Yorkshire County Cricket Club might currently be suffering a crisis off the field, but the quality of cricketers they can put on the field is most impressive and with home advantage, I fancy them to get the better of Sussex, another county investing in youth this season and reaping the rewards. As ever, the foundations of Sussex's success have been their excellent bowling attack which features the likes of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan, while Afghanistan wrist spinner Rashid Khan is expected to join up with the squad following his involvement in The Hundred. The Sussex batting is less convincing, however, with Phil Salt and veteran Luke Wright shouldering plenty of responsibility, and there is so much quality in that Yorkshire attack – both in terms of pace and spin bowling – that the hosts look to have more bases covered. A trip to Finals Day for the White Rose surely beckons. CLICK HERE to back Yorkshire to beat Sussex with Sky Bet

Nottinghamshire v Hampshire When: 19:00 BST, Wednesday August 25

Where: Trent Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket There Vitality Blast trophy has been shared around since its inception in 2003, but the one constant has been the strength of Nottinghamshire, and they underlined their status as the best T20 outfit in the country when winning this competition for the second time in only four years last summer. An utterly dominant showing on Finals Day saw them make light work of Surrey in the final as captain Dan Christian and Ben Duckett powered their side over the winning line, and so far, it has been more of the same this time around. Nottingham won the North Group at a common canter, only losing two of their 14 matches, though bizarrely tying three more.

Nottinghamshire won the 2020 Vitality Blast

More often than not, Nottinghamshire have looked a class apart with Alex Hales (463 runs), Ben Duckett (367) and Joe Clarke (366) forming the strongest top order in the tournament, before the likes of Samit Patel and Steve Mullaney add the finishing touches at the back end of the innings. Patel and the experienced Jake Ball have once again led the attack with all the skill and knowledge we now expect of them, though surprises packages Calvin Harrison and Matthew Carter have been no less impressive and have helped fill the void left by the retired Harry Gurney and absent Christian. Even without Christian, Nottinghamshire appear to have every angle covered and while their attack might not be quite as experienced as it once was, the batting is stronger than it has ever been with Hales, Duckett and Clarke all hungry and desperate to push for the international recognition their rich talents demand. Furthermore, the fact they have a dressing room full of players who know how to win this competition is another huge plus and I'll be disappointed if they can't see off Hampshire to book another place at Finals Day. Hampshire only just scraped out of the South Group on Net Run Rate and though James Vince continues to light up almost every franchise tournament he plays in, much rests on the shoulders of him, Australian D'Arcy Short and Joe Weatherley. True, you could argue the same about the Nottinghamshire top three, but they have plenty of others in their ranks who have put their hands up in big matches in recent years, while Hampshire's hopes do rely on the fortunes on a few of their big guns.

James Vince lit up the Big Bash last winter

Mason Crane and Brad Wheal have enjoyed excellent tournaments so far, so this ought to be a test for Nottinghamshire's batting line-up, but the home side are very much the team to beat on Wednesday and for the rest of the competition. As such, 4/1 for them to go all the way again makes definite appeal, particularly considering I already have fellow quarter-finalists Birmingham Bears in my book at 16/1 having made them my only bet in the outright pre-tournament preview. For those to have followed me in, I must advise a cover bet on Nottinghamshire, while for those not already involved, backing the reigning champions at 4/1 makes sense from here on in. They were 3/1 at the same stage last season, and I believe their credentials are even stronger this time around given star man Hales was a passenger for much of last year, in stark contrast to the form he has shown so far in 2021. CLICK HERE to back Nottinghamshire with Sky Bet Published at 1755 BST on 23/08/21

Somerset v Lancashire When: 19:00 BST, Thursday August 26

Where: Taunton

Kent v Birmingham Bears When: 19:00 BST, Friday August 27

Where: Canterbury

