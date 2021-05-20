Sporting Life
James Anderson in full flight
Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

By Sporting Life
17:31 · THU May 20, 2021

Sporting Life's Richard Mann joins Paul Krishnamurty, Sam Collins and Ed Hawkins on Betfair's 'Only Bettor' cricket podcast.

On this week’s Cricket…Only Bettor podcast, our very own Richard Mann joins Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Paul Krishnamurty for part one of the Pakistan Super League preview.

The team analyse the bottom three sides of Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, and ponder any early wagers ahead of the competition's impending return.

In addition to that, we look at how injury news affects England’s Test series with New Zealand as the hosts begin a huge summer of cricket that leads into the winter's Ashes series Down Under.

