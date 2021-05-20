Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

On this week’s Cricket…Only Bettor podcast, our very own Richard Mann joins Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Paul Krishnamurty for part one of the Pakistan Super League preview.

The team analyse the bottom three sides of Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, and ponder any early wagers ahead of the competition's impending return.

In addition to that, we look at how injury news affects England’s Test series with New Zealand as the hosts begin a huge summer of cricket that leads into the winter's Ashes series Down Under.