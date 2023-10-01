Cricket betting tips: 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup specials preview and best bets

Richard Mann has some strong fancies in his specials preview for the Cricket World Cup, including a 66/1 treble and a top tournament batsman pick.

Cricket betting tips: 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 2pts Shubman Gill top tournament runscorer at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan tournament runscorer at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 2pts Najmul Shanto top Bangladesh tournament runscorer at 4/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt trixie (3x doubles 1x treble) Zadran top Afghanistan bat at 2/1, Shanto top Bangladesh bat at 4/1, Gill top India bat at 21/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 2pts Rassie van der Dussen top South Africa tournament runscorer at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Keshav Maharaj top South Africa tournament wicket-taker at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

All roads lead to Gill for top batsman The top runscorer in each of the last four editions of the Cricket World Cup has been an opening batsmen, and SHUBMAN GILL is strongly fancied to continue that trend and cap what has been a stellar year for Indian cricket's latest run machine. The 24-year-old has long looked capable of proving himself the real deal, and 2023 has been a real coming of age year for Gill who finished the Indian Premier League as the competition’s leading runscorer with the help of three centuries. He has carried that form into international cricket and in this year alone, Gill has amassed 1230 runs at a staggering average of 72.35. That tally came from only 20 appearances, with five hundreds and five more half-centuries. An elegant right hander with a classical technique, Gill has developed into a genuine 360 player and comes into the World Cup in prime form having reeled off scores of 74 and 104 in the recent series victory over Australia, that hot on the heels of his century against Bangladesh at the back end of the Asia Cup.

Of all the other opening batsmen in the competition, only Englishman Jonny Bairstow looks capable of matching the sort of numbers Gill has been recording of late and though a much smaller sample size, Gill’s career average of 66.10 suggests we might just be dealing with something extra special here. Given hosts India look sure to go very deep in the competition and that Gill will know conditions well, he makes rock-solid appeal. Odds of 8/1 are hardly a gift, but probably aren't short enough in a format that Gill has dominated in the last year. CLICK HERE to back Gill with Sky Bet Zadran and Shanto can shine for strugglers With Gill already in the book for top overall tournament batsman, I can leave him alone in singles for top India tournament batsman, instead using him to form a trixie (three doubles and a treble) with IBRAHIM ZADRAN for top Afghanistan tournament batsman and NAJMUL SHANTO for top Bangladesh tournament batsman. I make the case here as to why the latter-named pair could prove to be two of the breakout stars of this World Cup, and I’ll be disappointed if both don’t prove top of their class in India. With nine group games ahead of each team, one would hope the cream will rise to the top, and this pair certainly stand out. Zadran is much the best of an Afghanistan batting line-up that is likely to struggle in India and though still only 21 years of age, he has already managed four hundreds in ODIs, with his average having swelled to 53.58. A beautiful timer of the ball with a very good technique, Zadran looks to have the game to succeed across formats, but 50-over cricket is the perfect fit right now for a player who is no slouch but tends to go at his own pace in an otherwise frenetic line-up. Zadran is the archetypical ‘anchor’ and ideal for top batsman purposes. CLICK HERE to back Zadran with Sky Bet The case for Shanto is equally strong and in my eyes, 4/1 rates the best bet of the tournament. This is a terrific player for whom the penny has really dropped in the last 12 months or so, averaging 49.85 in this format since the start of 2023 when making two hundreds and five fifties.

His importance to Bangladesh was highlighted at the recent Asia Cup when a hamstring tear forced him out of the competition after only two matches, that coming after knocks of 89 and 104. Back to full fitness, Shanto top scored with 76 against New Zealand just over a week ago. We know he likes the big stage, too, having starred when England visited Bangladesh earlier in the year, striking two fifties in the ODI series and adding 144 runs in the three subsequent T20Is. As ever, Shakib Al Hasan looms as a big danger in this market, but he won’t be batting until number six and though his form has been good, he still hasn’t scored as heavily as Shanto has been doing. CLICK HERE to back Shanto with Sky Bet I prefer the coming man and at the prices, am very keen to strike a decent bet. Back him (4/1) and Zadran (11/4) in singles and make up the trixie with Gill. Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are two of a few firms offering multiples on this market, and they come out best for a trixie on this particular trio, with odds of 21/10 on Gill, 4/1 for Shanto and 2/1 about Zadran. Sky Bet have priced up a RequestABet Special on the trio at a generous 66/1 for anyone purely wanting to back the treble. If you can get on with both, then backing doubles at Paddy Power or Betfair and the treble with Sky Bet is the way to squeeze maximum value out of it.

I had considered making up a yankee with Trent Boult for top New Zealand tournament bowler, given the left arm paceman looks a very solid option on the back of his impressive return to the national set-up. He bowled brilliantly in England, picking up eight wickets in two matches, and his vast experience of playing in the IPL, and taking plenty of wickets with the new ball in these conditions, means he has to be seriously considered. However, though he was New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, he wasn’t in Australia a year later, or in the 50-over World Cup in England back in 2015. As such, even with Sky Bet dangling the carrot at 9/4, he’s one shorty I’m happy to leave alone.

Trent Boult in action

South Africa duo appeal on value grounds The final two singles centre around South Africa, my value pick in the outright market. There’s so much power in this South African top six that I’m convinced they have a deep run in them if things fall into place, but having a rock around whom those big hitters can bat will be crucial, and RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN fits the bill perfectly. Van der Dussen won’t make the headlines like Quinton de Kock or Heinrich Klaasen might, but he boasts a terrific record in this format and tends to score big once finding his groove. Pencilled in to bat at number three, he should be able to do just that. A ODI average of 56.78 is very healthy indeed, and the four hundreds and 12 fifties he has scored in those 49 appearances confirms his ability to make big runs if getting a start. I love the fact that he’ll more often than not be tasked with controlling the South African innings while others look to take the game on, and across a long tournament, I’m hoping slow and steady can win the race for van der Dussen.

Rassie van der Dussen