Pat Cummins is fit again to lead Australia
More cricket analysis from the Cricket...Only Bettor team

Listen or watch: Betfair cricket podcast featuring World Cup analysis, team guides and best bets

By Sporting Life
10:32 · WED October 04, 2023

On this week’s Cricket…Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Richard Mann and Paul Krishnamurty analyse the top five in the betting for the World Cup.

The team have all the key stats, trends, analysis, rankings and players to follow for each of the five World Cup favourites.

They reveal who wins the tournament and makes the semi-finals, and offer their picks for top tournament batsman and bowler.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

