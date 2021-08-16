Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

Marseille v St Etienne

Marseille’s game against Nice last weekend was in the news for all the wrong reasons, as the match was abandoned after fans continually threw objects at Marseille players before breaking onto the pitch.

Currently, the result of that game was a walkover 3-0 win for Nice, with it being Marseille who refused to return to continue the game, but that may well change, and probably should.

Before the game was abandoned, Jorge Sampaoli’s side were losing 1-0 in a tight game, but had shown a few more defensive vulnerabilities than we had perhaps seen in games against Montpellier and Bordeaux.

What was also clear was that Marseille were struggling to create chances on a regular basis, and they do appear to be hit-and-miss in that department.

It took them going 2-0 down to Montpellier before they stepped up their attacking game, finishing with 2.00 xG, but they mustered just 0.98 xG against Bordeaux, and had just broke the 1.0 xG barrier against Nice before the game was halted in the 75th minute.

St Etienne rock up to the Stade Velodrome boasting an unbeaten record having drawn their first three league games – all against decent opponents.

Lorient are a side capable of scoring anywhere, while Lens ranked as the fifth best team in the league last season and are set for another good campaign.

Last weekend Les Verts drew with champions Lille at home, limiting their opponents to just 1.04 xG. In total, Claude Puel’s side have allowed just 1.09 xGA per game so far, and given the calibre of opponents, I make that a very strong return.

St Etienne will set up to frustrate their hosts, and look more than capable of doing so, meaning the odds against available for ST ETIENNE OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is where I will be putting my money.

They are a well drilled side, substance of style, and while Marseille do have match-winning quality, they are very inconsistent.

Score prediction: Marseille 1-1 St Etienne (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)