West Brom v Sheffield United tips: Championship best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Sheffield United's trip to West Brom, providing a best bet and score prediction.

West Brom opened their Sky Bet Championship campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw with promotion-rivals Bournemouth, before hanging on to beat Luton 3-2, conceding two late goals to test the nerves of new manager Valerien Ismael. In both games, West Brom created a plethora of chances, and they will undoubtedly be promotion contenders this season; their last eight finishes when in the second tier of English football reading 62241242.

While West Brom games have been nothing if not exciting so far this season, the same thing cannot be said for Sheffield United; the Blades yet to score a goal or even create a 'big chance' (0.35+ xG) in the league this term. An opening day defeat to Birmingham was hardly the start new manager Slavisa Jokanovic was hoping for, and though a stalemate against Swansea was far from a disastrous result, it means the Blades have picked up just one point from their opening two matches. Creating chances has been an issue so far this term, averaging just 0.64 expected goals for (xGF) across their two matches, something that seems to have carried over from last season; United recording the lowest xGF total in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, as well as scoring the least.

There are plenty of parallels between these two sides. Both were relegated from the Premier League last season, and both have appointed new managers, but they look to be on very different paths at present. West Brom have adapted rather quickly to life back in the Sky Bet Championship, and to life under new head coach Ismael, while Sheffield United still seem to be struggling to come to terms with the loss of Chris Wilder. That may seem tongue-in-cheek given Wilder left the club more than five months ago, but the fact remains that the ex-Blades boss created a definitive playing style with players that perfectly fitted his system.

Jokanovic has a big job on his hands to try and remould this Sheffield United team, and it was clear from his team selection against Swansea on Saturday that he is still trying to find his best starting eleven; adopting a very aggressive 4-2-3-1 formation, as opposed to the rigid 4-4-2 he implemented on the opening weekend of the season. The Baggies are in a much better place than the Blades at present, and with home advantage back in their favour, backing WEST BROM TO WIN at odds-against makes plenty of appeal.

West Brom v Sheffield United best bets and score prediction West Brom to win at 23/20 (General) Score prediction: West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

