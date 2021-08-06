Bournemouth 2-2 West Brom: Draw delivers 5/2 winner for Sporting Life readers

Sporting Life's tipsters started the new EFL season with a 5/2 winner as our writer Jake Osgathorpe successfully backed Bournemouth to draw with West Brom on Friday night in the Championship.

Dara O’Shea’s header and Callum Robinson’s superb second half strike ensured a night of profit, cancelling out goals from Bournemouth league debutant Emiliano Marcondes and Philip Billing. Bournemouth, who introduced new manager Scott Parker to the home fans on the pitch before kick-off, were without sought-after Holland international Arnaut Danjuma while Junior Stanislas was forced to pull out of the squad after suffering an injury in the warm-up. Meanwhile new West Brom boss Ismael opted to start David Button in goal ahead of England international Sam Johnstone.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 12th minute as Marcondes immediately endeared himself to the Cherries faithful. Billing released Jaidon Anthony down the left and the youngster pulled the cross back for the summer signing from Brentford to fire past Button from 10 yards. Moments later a long punt over the top of the Baggies defence threatened to release Dominic Solanke but defender O’Shea got back in the nick of time to prod the ball away from the Bournemouth frontman. The visitors were back on level terms 13 minutes before half-time when O’Shea outjumped the Bournemouth defence to head in Conor Townsend’s cross and make it 1-1.

Callum Robinson looked to have put the Baggies in front five minutes later, but his close-range effort was disallowed for a push on home goalkeeper Mark Travers. Bournemouth had another let-off soon after but Kyle Bartley could not keep his header down from just inside the six-yard box, after the home defence had failed to deal with a corner. Two minutes before the interval, Travers made a smart save low down to his right to push Robinson’s shot behind for a corner. The hosts restored their advantage seven minutes after the restart. Zimbabwean defender Jordan Zemura made a good break down the left before drilling in a low cross which Button could only claw into the path of Billing.

