Newcastle striker Callum Wilson
Sporting Life's preview of Aston Villa v Newcastle with best bets and score prediction

Aston Villa v Newcastle tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
17:16 · THU August 19, 2021

Aston Villa and Newcastle saw high-scoring games last weekend - will the same happen as they meet at Villa Park?

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Both teams to score in both halves at 11/1 (Sky Bet)

1pt Both teams to score in the second-half at 2/1 (General)

Two sides who began their season in highly entertaining fashion. Newcastle twice led before being beaten 4-2 by West Ham while Aston Villa left it too late to come from behind as they lost 3-2 at newly-promoted Watford.

Both will know that defence needs to improve but it may take a few weeks before things truly begin to settle again. Starts to a new campaign are often slightly chaotic before it calms down as teams get used to playing alongside each other.

Villa's summer business saw the influential Jack Grealish leave for Manchester City and a new side looking to gel - particularly in attack. The good news is that they have quality that can find the net but it's just finding the balance of defensive solidity that will start to develop in the weeks to come.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Aston Villa 4/5 | Draw 11/4 | Newcastle 16/5

Last weekend demonstrated how the strength lies in attack and that could lead to yet more goals here. Over 2.5 is an odds-on 8/11 price which means those attending Villa Park should be in for a treat.

Newcastle's 1.87 xGF puts them sixth in this area following the first round of the season but their 3.15 xGA was the highest by a distance - Tottenham sit second with 2.41 - and that will be a concern for Steve Bruce.

It does create value in the goals market and the 11/1 with Sky Bet on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES looks a good bet based on the opening weekend. Villa should see opportunities but demonstrated last week that they can give them away.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Remarkably, despite the high-scoring games, this would have been a loser for both last weekend but the underlying defensive numbers could lead to it landing here. After all, both teams and their opposition hit double figures for total shots. Newcastle conceded a huge nine efforts on target to the Hammers while Watford had seven.

Given the high-scoring nature of the second-half for both teams last weekend - each game had three goals in the second 45 minutes - it's also worth taking the 2/1 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN THE SECOND-HALF.

After all, 61% of Newcastle's goals scored last season came in the second-half while Villa were at 53%. Even then, Bruce's side finished with a negative second-half goal difference (-2) while Villa conceded 16 from their 19 games.

Aston Villa v Newcastle best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Both teams to score in both halves at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
  • 1pt Both teams to score in the second-half at 2/1 (General)

Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1640 BST (19/08/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS