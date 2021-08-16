Aston Villa v Newcastle tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Aston Villa and Newcastle saw high-scoring games last weekend - will the same happen as they meet at Villa Park?
Two sides who began their season in highly entertaining fashion. Newcastle twice led before being beaten 4-2 by West Ham while Aston Villa left it too late to come from behind as they lost 3-2 at newly-promoted Watford.
Both will know that defence needs to improve but it may take a few weeks before things truly begin to settle again. Starts to a new campaign are often slightly chaotic before it calms down as teams get used to playing alongside each other.
Villa's summer business saw the influential Jack Grealish leave for Manchester City and a new side looking to gel - particularly in attack. The good news is that they have quality that can find the net but it's just finding the balance of defensive solidity that will start to develop in the weeks to come.
Last weekend demonstrated how the strength lies in attack and that could lead to yet more goals here. Over 2.5 is an odds-on 8/11 price which means those attending Villa Park should be in for a treat.
Newcastle's 1.87 xGF puts them sixth in this area following the first round of the season but their 3.15 xGA was the highest by a distance - Tottenham sit second with 2.41 - and that will be a concern for Steve Bruce.
It does create value in the goals market and the 11/1 with Sky Bet on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES looks a good bet based on the opening weekend. Villa should see opportunities but demonstrated last week that they can give them away.
Remarkably, despite the high-scoring games, this would have been a loser for both last weekend but the underlying defensive numbers could lead to it landing here. After all, both teams and their opposition hit double figures for total shots. Newcastle conceded a huge nine efforts on target to the Hammers while Watford had seven.
Given the high-scoring nature of the second-half for both teams last weekend - each game had three goals in the second 45 minutes - it's also worth taking the 2/1 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN THE SECOND-HALF.
After all, 61% of Newcastle's goals scored last season came in the second-half while Villa were at 53%. Even then, Bruce's side finished with a negative second-half goal difference (-2) while Villa conceded 16 from their 19 games.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1640 BST (19/08/21)
