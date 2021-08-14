Sporting Life
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou
Sporting Life's preview of Celtic v AZ Alkmaar, including best bets and score prediction

Europa League betting tips: Celtic v AZ Alkmaar best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
11:07 · TUE August 17, 2021

Liam Kelly previews Celtic's hosting of AZ Alkmaar in the final Europa League qualifying round, expecting a tighter match-up than the prices suggest.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 23/20 (BetVictor)

Dutch side AZ Alkmaar travel to Parkhead to face Celtic in the final round of Europa League qualifying, with both teams looking to avoid participation in the inaugural Europa Conference League by remaining in this competition.

The Bhoys, led by Ange Postecoglou this season, advanced to this stage thanks to a 7-2 aggregate win over Jablonec, a sign that Celtic might be hitting form at a convenient time.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: N/A

Celtic 21/20 | Draw 12/5 | AZ Alkmaar 85/40

After a tumultuous beginning to Postecoglou's tenure, dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers by FC Midtjylland before losing their Scottish Premiership opener, Celtic appear to have turned a corner.

They've won their last four matches in all competitions in high-scoring fashion, entering this intriguing contest against a team that may well be lacking some identity.

AZ Alkmaar finished third in the Eredivisie last season, and deservedly so based on expected goals (xG), but the composition of their squad looks a whole lot different this term - severely weakened in the summer window.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs, who often starred for AZ, have departed for pastures new, while Teun Koopmeiners is consistently linked with a transfer away from Alkmaar.

Koopmeiners was left out of the starting line-up in their Eredivisie season opener at the weekend, a disappointing 1-0 defeat to perennial strugglers RKC Waalwijk (xG: RKC 0.76 - 1.50 AZ). He might return for this match-up, though, bolstering a shorthanded side at the defensive end.

That only serves to heighten the chances of a tighter game than the prices suggest, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS of interest at odds-against.

Celtic have impressed offensively in recent weeks, scoring 16 goals in their four most recent outings, but AZ represent a much stiffer task to the Glasgow side than recent opponents, even in their current weakened form.

The magnitude of this fixture is also a factor. A place in the Europa League is at stake, a relatively standard expectation for both these clubs, making this first leg an important affair.

Celtic v AZ Alkmaar best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 23/20 (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Celtic 1-0 AZ Alkmaar (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1030 BST (17/08/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS