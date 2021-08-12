Newcastle v West Ham tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Newcastle's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

For the second season in succession Newcastle and West Ham will open their Premier League campaigns against one another. Last season Newcastle emerged the 2-0 victors at the London Stadium, inciting revolt from the West Ham faithful. It was, however, the Hammers who enjoyed a terrific campaign under David Moyes in 2020/21, and Newcastle who came under increasing scrutiny from their fans.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Steve Bruce was no Newcastle fan’s ideal manager, and as for a large part of last season the Magpies looked in real danger of facing the drop. As late as March Bruce’s side were just one place and three points above the relegation zone, and with performances on the negative side to say the least, things looked increasingly ominous for Newcastle. However, there was a stark correlation between Newcastle’s poor mid-season run of form, and the injuries sustained by striker Callum Wilson and enigmatic talisman Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle’s figures with and without this pair make for remarkable reading, with Bruce’s men showing relegation form without the duo, but a clear uplift in both performances and results when the two returned to action. Both remain prone to injuries, and without the two Newcastle could be in for a long and arduous season, but both are in line to start in Newcastle’s Premier League opener, and that means the Magpies’ chances of scoring receive a huge boost.

West Ham enjoyed a terrific campaign last season, qualifying for the Europa League for the first time since the 2015/16 season. After chasing a Champions League place for much of the season however, there may be the slightest tinge of disappointment around the London Stadium, having ultimately finished just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and coincidentally, it was arguably Newcastle who thwarted the Hammers’ chances of claiming a spot in Europe’s elite competition. The opening day defeat was hardly ideal, but the 3-2 loss at St James’ Park really derailed West Ham’s top-four bid; the Hammers going on to win just one of their next four matches. There should be plenty at stake for both sides in this game then, and though Jesse Lingard looks to be remaining at Manchester United, Said Benrahma has enjoyed a brilliant pre-season for the Hammers and looks more than ready to step into the hole left by Lingard. Goals to flow at St James' 58% of West Ham’s matches last season saw both teams score - only Manchester United games were higher - while games involving Newcastle saw both teams find the net on 55% of occasions. At St James’ Park last season both teams netted on a remarkable 74% of occasions, while 63% of West Ham’s fixtures on the road saw BTTS land – only Leicester City away matches were higher.

West Ham scored in 82% of their fixtures last season, a figure bettered only by Manchester City, Leicester and Tottenham, while Newcastle kept the fewest clean sheets on home soil all campaign (2). At home, though, Newcastle only failed to register on four occasions, while 14 of West Ham’s away matches saw them concede at least once. These stats are pretty conclusive, and clearly point towards BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in this match. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score with Sky Bet 20/23 is a big price and should certainly be backed, but anything 4/5 or above would also make appeal.

