Leeds v Everton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Leeds welcome back a full crowd at Elland Road, but Everton are in town, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks the Toffees will spoil the party.

Leeds were hammered in their opener at Old Trafford, while Everton fared much better against an albeit weaker Southampton team. The pair face off at Elland Road on Saturday with the away side having won both meetings between the sides last season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were blown away by Manchester United in the second half of their match last weekend, but even before the Red Devils took control of the game, Leeds looked incredibly vulnerable defensively. They were so open and easy to play against, with United continually getting into dangerous scoring positions through some very routine, direct play. That doesn’t bode well heading into this game, but neither does their lack of fluidity in attack – an area of such strength for Leeds usually. Against a Man United team that have previously displayed a weak core, Leeds failed to cause many issues, and instead were picked apart on transitions, something that could occur again this week.

It is still early to draw conclusions and make bold predictions for the season, but what I saw from Everton against an admittedly poor Southampton did impress me. The Toffees limited their visitors to just 0.75 xG, and 0.44 of that total came from Adam Armstrong’s goal that was the result of a defensive lapse, rather than quality Saints attacking play. At the other end of the pitch, Rafa Benitez played all of Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and they were supported well by the forward runs of Abdoulaye Doucoure from midfield as well as full-backs Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne. Their attack had good balance, and they will be a handful to deal with this season given the pace with which they get the ball from back to front – they have become very direct.

The Toffees get the ball in the final third quickly, and when it is there, they cross early balls into the area, and that plays into the strengths of Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, who are both good in the air. All of this is a recipe for success in my eyes, and this style of play should see Everton have some joy against Leeds, so I can't turn down the 2/1 generally available about Everton to win. Leeds could welcome back some key starters, but I think Rafa's Everton are a good match for them all over the pitch, both individually and in terms of system.

Leeds v Everton best bets and score prediction 1pt Everton to win at 2/1 (General) Score prediction: Leeds 1-2 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 14:30 BST (19/08/21)