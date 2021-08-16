Europa Conference League betting tips: Tottenham v Pacos Ferreira best bets and preview

Jake Pearson provides his best bet and score prediction for Tottenham's Europa Conference League qualifier against Portuguese side Pacos Ferriera.

Defeat to Pacos Ferreira in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier was far from the result Nuno Espirito Santo would have been hoping for, and even after the changes he made to his starting XI, there was still enough quality on the pitch to come away with a result. The performance itself was a poor one in Portugal, far from dominant in possession and conceding more than double the amount of shots they themselves mustered; not hitting the target once throughout the 90 minutes. A theme has emerged even during the short time Santo has been at the helm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the three competitive matches Spurs have played this season they have yet to see more of the ball than their opponents, whilst also conceding more shots than they themselves have taken.

That is not necessarily a criticism, however. Spurs have won both their league games employing these tactics, 1-0 against both Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. This game demands more though. It will not be enough to soak up pressure and counter in this tie, a tie where Spurs are a goal down and in need of a result to progress. Santo must adopt a more aggressive approach to this game and ensure his Spurs side are on the front-foot from the offset. While Pacos produced an accomplished performance in the first-leg of this tie, realistically they should be no match for Spurs.

After starting their domestic campaign with a 1-0 win, the Portuguese side have lost their two subsequent matches and now languish in twelfth position in the Primeira Liga. Indeed, for all that last season was a success for Pacos, their away form left plenty to be desired, winning just five of their 17 league matches on the road last, picking up the ninth-least points in the division. Only seven teams in the Portuguese top-flight conceded more away goals than Pacos last term, while their only away game in the league this season saw them lose 3-0. Last season Spurs were perennial fast-starters. In fact, only Manchester City won more first halves than Tottenham throughout the whole of the 2020/21 campaign. However, winning the first half of this match may not be enough to see them through, so it is worth backing TOTTENHAM TO WIN BOTH HALVES at a price of 13/8. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win both halves with Sky Bet Spurs are a general 8/13 shot to win the first half, as well as being 1/2 to win the second. A straight double on those two prices would equate to 2.42 (implied probability of 41%), so taking the 13/8 (2.63 - 38% probability) must be considered a good bet.

Tottenham v Pacos Ferriera best bets and score prediction Tottenham to win both halves at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Pacos Ferreiras (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1920 BST (24/08/21)

