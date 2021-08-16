Premier League round-up: Manchester United held by Southampton, Tottenham beat Wolves

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Tottenham beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux on Nuno Espirito Santo's return.

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United Southampton collected their first point of the new season with a hard fought draw against Manchester United at St. Mary's. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side took the lead after Che Adams' strike, that was deflected off Fred, beat David De Gea, and that goal came after a period of dominance from Manchester United, who created plenty of chances but failed to take any of them. Mason Greenwood did eventually strike for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to pull them level, but the Red Devils struggled to create after that.

💪🔴 Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Southampton means they've now equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 27 successive away games unbeaten.#MUFC #SOTMUN pic.twitter.com/dNKA0prYVi — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 22, 2021

The game finished level, but a draw for Manchester United did mean that they have now equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 27 successive away games unbeaten. Their next away game is at Wolves next Sunday, where the have the chance to break the record.