British and Irish Lions betting tips: South Africa v Lions third Test bets

Jon Newcombe of The Rugby Tipster previews the series decider as South Africa host the British and Irish Lions in the third and final Test.

Watching a series that has given so much bite up front but very little to chew over in the backs has been like pulling teeth. But hopefully, both teams can put past grievances to one side and let the rugby and not the judiciary – or Rassie Erasmus – do the talking.

To win Saturday’s decisive third Test in Cape Town, the Lions need to play some rugby, as Warren Gatland has admitted himself, but that is easier said than done on a pitch that is cutting up badly and against a watertight defence that has yielded only six tries in its last 11 Tests.

Gatland hasn’t exactly rolled the dice in terms of his starting XV, to find a way through the green and gold wall, but at least the selection of Finn Russell, Elliot Daly and Sam Simmonds gives him different options off the bench.

Consequently, we expect a strong second-half performance from the Lions, as they won’t want to board the plane back to the UK wondering what might have been, and they are a good shout at to WIN THE SECOND HALF and rate better value than the Springboks to WIN THE MATCH outright.

Former World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and talismanic scrum-half Faf de Klerk are such key cogs in the Springbok machine that is hard to see them functioning as well as they did last week without the injured duo.

Moving Franco Mostert to the back row and bringing Lood de Jager on alongside Eben Etzebeth worked a treat last week when du Toit was forced off the field early. But the element of surprise will have gone now. In 41 previous Tests, former Gloucester man Mostert has never started at blindside before so you’d like to think the Lions will have come up with a plan to exploit his inexperience there.

With Dan Biggar at 10, and the conservative choices of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw outside him, it is hard to see the first half going anything other than to type with both teams going at each other hammer-and-tongs and the wingers and full-backs strangers to the ball again.

The Springboks will look to slow the game down as much as possible, keep it set-piece orientated and take the points whenever they are available. If they do decide to kick for the corner instead of towards the posts, there is a good chance that hooker BONGI MBONAMBI will be at the back of the maul and ready to dive over.

Mbonambi, who is in the middle of an all-Stormers front-row, has scored seven international tries and is a sound first try-scorer selection at 18/1, on the basis that six of them have come before the 25-minute mark.