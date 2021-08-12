Norwich v Liverpool tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Norwich begin life back in the Premier League by hosting Liverpool and Tom Carnduff has found a best bet to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Dimitris Giannoulis to have 3+ tackles at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool will be looking to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with victory over newly-promoted Norwich. Jurgen Klopp's side beat the Canaries 4-1 on the opening day of the 2019/20 season but this fixture being at Carrow Road will give the underdogs some hope of getting something. Regardless of home advantage, Norwich are a huge 8/1 for victory with the Reds more fancied at 3/10. Even Norwich's double chance price of 5/2 shows how unlikely it is that they leave with anything. Liverpool will know that it's a missed opportunity if they don't win. The hosts will be hopeful that they can be more competitive than the opening day two years ago and - while that Premier League campaign was ultimately very unsuccessful - it did provide some crucial experience that should put them in a good position this time around.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Norwich 8/1 | Draw 9/2 | Liverpool 3/10

Ultimate 21/22 Premier League betting guide

We should expect to see Liverpool controlling the game and enjoying more of the possession. Norwich will create some issues though and the Reds will need to be careful that they don't get caught out as 'bigger' teams have in the past. Mohamed Salah will, once again, be Liverpool's main hope for goals and creativity while Sadio Mane is expected to line up on the left. Klopp has a dilemma when it comes to selecting either Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota as the centre forward but all options create a strong front three and one that should get on the scoresheet more than once. Keeping Salah as quiet as possible will be key and that responsibility falls to Dimitris Giannoulis. At a price of 5/4 with Sky Bet, it's worth backing GIANNOULIS TO HAVE 3+ TACKLES across the 90 minutes. He was no stranger to the tackles count following his arrival in the January of Norwich's successful Sky Bet Championship season. CLICK HERE to back Dimitris Giannoulis to have 3+ tackles with Sky Bet In 16 appearances, Giannoulis averaged 2.1 successful tackles per game with just 0.9 fouls per 90 to his name. His 1.1 interceptions also put him third in this category among Norwich players last season. Against tough opposition, we can expect the left-back to go above last season's average as he aims to deal with this tricky front line. It's a surprise to see a price of above even money available on Giannoulis hitting three tackles on Saturday night.

Norwich v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2pts Dimitris Giannoulis to have 3+ tackles at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Norwich 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1450 BST (12/08/21)