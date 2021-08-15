Tottenham v Watford tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Tottenham are two wins from two this Premier League season as they welcome Watford on Sunday, and Jake Osgathorpe is expecting them to make it a hat-trick.

Tottenham have made the perfect start to life under Nuno Espirito Santo, winning their opening two Premier League games in typical Nuno fashion – by a 1-0 scoreline. They have been fortunate to win both games though according to expected goals, conceding a lot of shots and chances – including three ‘big chances’ (0.35 xG+) to Manchester City and one against Nuno’s old side Wolves last weekend.

This is the way they will play against better teams, and after they take a lead in games against mid-table sides. Sound familiar? That’s right, Jose Mourinho-type tactics. While the two, Nuno and Mou, are similar in approach, tarring them with the same brush is a tad unfair. The underlying numbers Nuno’s Wolves put up in their first two seasons in the Premier League were sensational - they deserved to finish fifth in both seasons based on expected points. If he could do that with a Wolves squad not at the same level as the one he inherits, he should be able to make his new team very competitive in the long run.

These are the types of games, against lesser lights who will attempt to frustrate with a deep block, on which I will judge Tottenham and Nuno, and their improvements. Harry Kane’s pledge to stay a Spurs player is a big one, and should help Tottenham to a better campaign. He is as irreplaceable as they come, and Nuno will be delighted to have him back. Kane warmed up for this game with a brace in midweek, so Watford should be very wary. The Hornets have won one, lost one so far this campaign, but both of their performances have made me even more concerned about their potential survival.

They rode their luck with unsustainable finishing and some fortunate deflections to beat Aston Villa 3-2, before an incredibly poor display against Brighton in which they looked vulnerable defensively while offering little in attack. I don't think they have the quality in midfield to get the best out of Ismaila Sarr – their sole threat in my eyes – so I can see this being a controlled Spurs win. Backing TOTTENHAM TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS therefore appeals. Don't expect Spurs to be involved in many high-scoring games under Nuno, with low-scoring wins kind of his thing. He likes control, especially of the transition, and that should lead to a fair few clean sheets, but could limit what damage they can do in attack against deep blocks.

Tottenham v Watford best bets and score prediction 2pts Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1515 BST (27/08/21)