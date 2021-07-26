Olympics bets: Preview, tips and analysis ahead of Tokyo 2020 boxing

ROC’s Muslim Gadzhimagomedov is the reigning world heavyweight champion and a very solid citizen - good puncher with decent movement and speed. But he doesn’t look anything special and Britain’s Cheavon Clarke, an outsider here, gave him plenty to think about in Russia two years ago.

Gadzhimagomedov may well win but at 2/5 outright he has to be opposed. I actually suspect he might struggle in his opener against Abdelhafid Benchabla who has an awkward, languid style. And the Algerian is nothing compared to Rio 2016 light-heavyweight champion JULIO CESAR LA CRUZ.

The contrast between the favourite and four-time world champion La Cruz could not be more stark. The Cuban has an inviting low guard but his incredible speed and footwork often make his opponents look stupid. He’s pretty hard to lay a glove on although he did take a standing count when beaten by Bekzad Nurdauletov at the Ekaterinburg Worlds with the Kazakh, a warm favourite for gold in that weight class in Tokyo, going on to take the title.

Up against heavier and largely slower men, and no longer having to battle to make weight, La Cruz might just be too quick and too clever in a division which appears to lack quality. He looks a fair price at 5/1 generally to end his hugely decorated career with a second Olympic gold.

Posted at 1555 BST on 26/07/21

