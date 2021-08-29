US Open tennis betting tips: Daily preview and best bets

Fresh from a 35/1 outright winner at the weekend, Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for day one of the 2021 US Open.

Tennis betting tips: US Open, Monday August 30 1pt first-set tie-break in Andrey Rublev v Ivo Karlovic at 3/1 (BetVictor, bet365) 1.5pts tie-break in Peter Gojowczyk v Ugo Humbert at 11/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Kamil Majchrzak to beat Emil Ruusuvuori at 15/8 (BetVictor, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Andrey Rublev v Ivo Karlovic Karlovic has hinted at retirement at the US Open, although maybe he expected to bow out in qualifying. Instead, the veteran Croatian got his famous serve firing, slamming down 66 aces and being broken only twice in his three matches. The Laykold courts are playing fast in New York and I’d expect that huge delivery to cause Rublev plenty of problems. The Russian is yet to face Karlovic and so may take a while to get any kind of read on the 140mph bombs coming in his direction. He’s certainly struggled against John Isner’s delivery at a similar speed (and from a similar height) in the past – he’s 0-3 against the American. Three of Rublev’s last five sets against Isner have gone to a tie-break and that’s the way I’m heading here. With Rublev also a strong server (and Karolovic’s return poor), there’s no way a first-set breaker should be at 3/1 here. Back it accordingly.

Peter Gojowczyk v Ugo Humbert This should be an entertaining match between two players more than happy to come forward and attack the net. In the quick conditions of Flushing Meadows, it could be something of a throwback to a different era. Serve can be expected to hold sway for much of the time with Humbert’s return an area of his game he needs to improve if he’s to challenge the true elite. The Frenchman has been enduring a tough period of late and although he’s the firm favourite for this one, it may not be all plain sailing.

Ugo Humbert

Since heading to North America, Gojowczyk made the quarter-finals in Newport, the last 16 (as a qualifier) in Atlanta where he beat Sam Querrey and then last week he won three matches in qualifying to make the main draw. Over games is worth considering – I can see the German nicking a set – but it’s back to the tie-break markets I’m actually going. Gojowczyk has played a tie-break in three of his last five matches, while Humbert’s record for breakers is spectacular. He’s played at least one in 14 of his last 16 matches and one of the other two featured a fifth set at Wimbledon which went to 9-7. This stat makes the 11/8 about a tie-break in this match seems rather big. Click here to back a tie-break in the match with Sky Bet

Kamil Majchrzak v Emil Ruusuvuori For an underdog bet, I’m going to try Majchrzak in this contest. Some will be put off by Ruusuvuori’s run to the semi-finals of Winston-Salem last week but that meant he didn’t arrive in New York until Saturday and there are always adjustments to be made at different venues. In contrast, Majchrzak has already been playing at Flushing Meadows for a week. He had to come through qualifying and did so impressively – he didn’t lose serve once across his three matches. The Pole likes fast conditions – he also impressed at the grasscourt Challenger events prior to Wimbledon – and has the ability to trouble his Finnish foe. Ruusuvuori was crushed 6-2 6-1 by the big-serving Ilya Ivashka in that Winston-Salem semi so has that to overcome too. Majchrzak won’t serve as big but his delivery is a strength and if he can dictate points behind that, then he’ll have a decent chance here. Click here to back Kamil Majchrzak with Sky Bet Posted at 1815 BST on 29/08/21